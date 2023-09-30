close
Indus Towers signs pact with IOC Phinergy for clean energy systems

Indus Towers and IOC Phinergy (IOP) have inked a pact for the deployment of 300 zero-emission energy systems to optimise diesel consumption at Indus' telecom tower sites

The ways in which Covid-19 has restructured the geopolitical landscape are therefore relevant to the future of energy

Representational image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 30 2023 | 3:23 PM IST
Indus Towers and IOC Phinergy (IOP) have inked a pact for the deployment of 300 zero-emission energy systems to optimise diesel consumption at Indus' telecom tower sites.
This move accelerates Indus Towers' progress towards its sustainability priorities, according to a release.
"Indus Towers Limited and IOC Phinergy Private Limited (IOP) have signed an agreement for deployment of 300 zero-emission energy systems based on aluminium-air technology, to optimise diesel consumption at Indus' telecom tower sites," the release said.
Indus Towers' CEO Prachur Sah said as part of the company's ESG vision, Indus Towers believes in nurturing environmental stewardship, being socially responsible and having robust governance.
"Indus Tower's agreement with IOP is a testimony of the company's commitment to build eco-friendly telecom tower sites by investing in solutions for resource optimisation," Sah added.
IOP is a joint venture company formed by IOCL and Phinergy Ltd, Israel to manufacture, sell and service aluminium-air systems using Phinergy's technology in India.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Indian Oil Corp Indian Oil Corporation IOCL BPCL Green energy Renewable energy policy

First Published: Sep 30 2023 | 3:23 PM IST

