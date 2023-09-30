Indus Towers signs pact with IOC Phinergy for clean energy systems

Indus Towers and IOC Phinergy (IOP) have inked a pact for the deployment of 300 zero-emission energy systems to optimise diesel consumption at Indus' telecom tower sites.

This move accelerates Indus Towers' progress towards its sustainability priorities, according to a release.

"Indus Towers Limited and IOC Phinergy Private Limited (IOP) have signed an agreement for deployment of 300 zero-emission energy systems based on aluminium-air technology, to optimise diesel consumption at Indus' telecom tower sites," the release said.

Indus Towers' CEO Prachur Sah said as part of the company's ESG vision, Indus Towers believes in nurturing environmental stewardship, being socially responsible and having robust governance.

"Indus Tower's agreement with IOP is a testimony of the company's commitment to build eco-friendly telecom tower sites by investing in solutions for resource optimisation," Sah added.

IOP is a joint venture company formed by IOCL and Phinergy Ltd, Israel to manufacture, sell and service aluminium-air systems using Phinergy's technology in India.

Also Read Fixed broadband may trigger next leg of growth for RJio, Airtel: Analysts Vodafone Idea rises 6% in weak market; stock surges 12% in 5 days Q1 Preview: Airtel ARPU may near Rs 200-mark; Voda to see muted subs churn Airtel to merge Sri Lanka ops with Dialog to make nation's largest telco Growth prospects, deleveraging to drive gains for Bharti Airtel stock Godrej Agrovet to set up Rs 300 cr integrated palm oil complex in Telangana IOC, Reliance go slow on Russian imports amid surging Urals prices Tata Steel commissions floating solar power project in Jamshedpur works The cult of cool: Making India fall in love again with Jawa and Yezdi UP Rera allows promotor to complete stuck Elegant Ville project in Noida