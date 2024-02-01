Sensex (    %)
                        
Coal India production rises 9.1% to 78.4 million tonnes in January

The company had produced 71.9 MT of coal in the corresponding month of previous fiscal, Coal India Ltd (CIL) said in a filing to BSE

Coal India accounts for over 80 per cent of domestic coal output

Last Updated : Feb 01 2024 | 6:41 PM IST

State-owned CIL on Thursday reported a 9.1 per cent rise in coal production at 78.4 million tonnes (MT) in January.
The company had produced 71.9 MT of coal in the corresponding month of previous fiscal, Coal India Ltd (CIL) said in a filing to BSE.
Coal production by CIL in April-January period also increased to 610.3 MT from 550.9 MT in the corresponding period of previous fiscal, the filing said.
Coal offtake in January increased to 67.6 MT from 64.4 MT in the corresponding month of previous fiscal.
The offtake of dry fuel during April-January period increased to 619.5 MT from 572.3 MT in the year-ago period.
First Published: Feb 01 2024 | 6:41 PM IST

