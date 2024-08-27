Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Companies / News / Kothari Industrial Corporation lines up expansion plans across segments: MD

Kothari Industrial Corporation lines up expansion plans across segments: MD

Armed with a new promoter on board, the diversified conglomerate Kothari Industrial Corporation Ltd has drawn up aggressive expansion plans across various segments, a top official said.

fertilisers agriculture

On the food business, Ahmed said they have planned to set up a chain of vegetarian restaurants in Chennai

Press Trust of India Chennai
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 27 2024 | 12:09 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Armed with a new promoter on board, the diversified conglomerate Kothari Industrial Corporation Ltd has drawn up aggressive expansion plans across various segments, a top official said.
The company would focus on footwear, fertilisers, food, drone technology, synthetic textiles, solar in the coming years, creating huge job opportunities, Vice- Chairman and Managing Director J Rafiq Ahmed said here.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Detailing his vision plan for the city based group at an interaction, Ahmed who became the Vice Chairman and Managing Director in 2018, said he became an investor in 2014 after being into the steel business.
Ahmed currently has a 47.08 per cent stake in the entity. After the completion of the open offer on equity shares, his holding in the group could go up to 73.07 per cent.
After getting delisted from the stock exchanges in 2000, the company got relisted recently.
Elaborating about the plans for the company, Ahmed said, "We are going to grow very aggressively. The old glory that Kothari had will definitely come back. I want to continue the legacy (of the Kothari Group)."

Observing that the Kothari group was into fertilisers, he said his company was engaged in talks with Qatar-based Sheikh Falah Bin Jassin Bin Jabor Al Thani for setting up a fertiliser factory in that country.
"After that we can also look at neighbouring countries of Qatar (for their expansion plans). We have approached the Qatar government on this," he said.

More From This Section

solar projects

JSW Neo Energy bags 200 MW wind-solar hybrid project from from MSEDCL

dollars

SaaS startup Finarkein announces raising $4.75 mn in pre-series A round

Big basket

BigBasket embraces quick commerce, set to rival Blinkit, Zepto, Swiggy

The Ministry of Power has amended a key regulation, enabling power plants that supply electricity to neighbouring countries to sell their output back in India if they encounter difficulties in the foreign markets. This move comes in the wake of ongoi

Indian power firms owed over $1 bn by Bangladesh amid financial turmoil

Nasscom logo

Nasscom announces SAP Labs India MD Sindhu Gangadharan as chairperson

The total project cost to set up a fertiliser factory in Qatar is estimated to be about Rs 7,000 crore, he said.
Apart from the fertiliser industry, Ahmed said they would set up two factories to produce non-leather footwear in Tamil Nadu for which the talks are going on.
"My dream is to set up component clusters in Tamil Nadu and later set up them in other parts of the country. Already for a component cluster in Perambalur, 23 partners have signed up," he said.
Currently, Kothari Industrial Corporation Ltd has signed pacts for manufacturing and distribution of Crocs and Kickers brand of footwear in India and have set up a facility in Perambalur about 250km south of Chennai.
Ahmed said the company was also going aggressively into the food and drone technology business as there was a huge requirement for drones among the agricultural community.
"We have set up the first drone training school in Madurai and have plans to set up across districts in Tamil Nadu. Later, we want to expand all over India," he said and added that there was huge demand for drone operators in the country.
With several plans lined up, the overall project cost would be about Rs 16,000 crore to Rs 17,000 crore spread over the next two years. The shareholding pattern and investment structure were yet to be finalised, he said.
On the food business, Ahmed said they have planned to set up a chain of vegetarian restaurants in Chennai.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Puducherry Chief Minister N. Rangasawmy

To generate jobs, Puducherry minister to unveil new industrial policy soon

Carbon emission, pollution, climate change

Rajasthan govt to form a three-member panel to control industrial pollution

Vishnu Deo Sai, Vishnu Deo, Chhattisgarh CM

Chhattisgarh government seeks suggestions for new industrial policy

Industrial Revolution, India INC

India to get 12 new industrial cities; DPIIT to approach Union Cabinet

Industry, economy, jobs, iron and steel

DPIIT working on proposal for setting up 12 new industrial cities: Official

Topics : Industrial policy Indian healthcare Qatar

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 27 2024 | 12:09 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayKolkata Rape-Murder Case LIVEBadlapur School CaseAuto-Taxi Drivers StrikeOrient Tech IPOZomato Share PriceBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon