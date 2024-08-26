Nasscom announces SAP Labs India MD Sindhu Gangadharan as chairperson

IT industry body nasscom on Monday announced the appointment of SAP Labs India Managing Director Sindhu Gangadharan as its chairperson with immediate effect.

Gangadharan takes the chair from Rajesh Nambiar, who has been appointed president-designate for nasscom (National Association of Software and Service Companies).

"Nasscom has played a pivotal role in propelling India's emergence as a global innovation leader. With our nation's robust engineering R&D capabilities, innovative potential, and extensive digital talent pool, India is well-positioned to spearhead large-scale digital transformations that are sustainable and inclusive," she said.

The first woman to lead SAP Labs India, Gangadharan was appointed as the Chair for nasscom GCC Council last year.