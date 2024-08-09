Business Standard
To generate jobs, Puducherry minister to unveil new industrial policy soon

Chief Minister N Rangasamy told the Bharatiya Janata Party legislator P M L Kalyanasundaram that the revenue from the Excise department accounted for a lion's share of revenue

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 09 2024 | 1:09 PM IST

Puducherry Industries Minister A Namassivayam told the territorial Assembly on Friday that a new industrial policy would be unveiled soon for the development of industries in the union territory and to generate job opportunities for the youth.
Replying to a question tabled by V P Ramalingam (nominated legislator), the minister said that those coming forward to set up industrial enterprises in the union territory were seeking several concessions which related to GST and Income Tax. The government would have to consider these pleas.
"Our intention is to encourage industries to come up in Puducherry so that jobs can be created for the educated youth," he said, and added that all aspects were being considered to ensure industrial development in the union territory.
Namassivayam said that the government also proposed establishing an Information Technology park.
On the number of industries established since the present government assumed office in 2021, he said that 189 industries have come up with 9,691 workers getting job opportunities.
Meanwhile, Chief Minister N Rangasamy told the Bharatiya Janata Party legislator P M L Kalyanasundaram that the revenue from the Excise department accounted for a lion's share of revenue to the government next to Commercial Taxes.

"We are now generating as much as Rs 1,488 crore annually through the Excise department and in keeping with the rise in population and flow of tourists, the number of liquor outlets had gone up now."

He said that the government was acting in strict accordance with the provisions of Excise rules in sanctioning licenses to operate liquor outlets and bars.
Kalyanasundaram drew the attention of the government to the functioning of a bar in Alankuppam village in Kalapet Assembly constituency that he represents is near a temple and a primary health centre. The chief minister told him that the government would look into it.
On the plea made by members of both the treasury and opposition blocks on difficulties faced by patients in critical conditions for want of timely availability of ambulances, the chief minister said that the ambulance services would be outsourced in the larger interest of saving the patients.

