Chhattisgarh government seeks suggestions for new industrial policy

The Chhattisgarh government has sought suggestions from the industry to draft an industrial policy, which will be released on November 1 to mark the state's foundation day.

The policy and a vision document for Viksit Chhattisgarh will be released on November 1, marking the state’s foundation day. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The current industrial policy, formulated by the previous Congress government, expires in November 2024. The new policy will be valid until 2029. Along with the new policy, the government will also launch a vision document for Viksit Chhattisgarh.

“The government envisaged that new industries should be established and value addition be done to facilitate employment generation for the locals,” Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai had recently said while interacting with a group of industrialists. He said the important suggestions would find place in the new policy.

Sai said the Congress government signed the pacts but failed to provide necessary assistance to set up new industries in the state.

Commerce and Industry Minister Lakhanlal Dewangan said the new policy would attract big-ticket investments and would focus on ease of doing business, which will be backed by the recently launched Single Window System 2.0.

Dewangan said the work on industrial growth would now accelerate as the seven-month-old Bharatiya Janata Party government could not do much for three months due to the Model Code of Conduct that was in force for the Lok Sabha polls.

According to the minister, about 600 big companies are operating in Chhattisgarh. Of them, six were recently listed on the National Stock Exchange.