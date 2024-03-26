L&T board approves a proposal to raise funds worth Rs 7,500 crore

Sensex (    %)
                             
Larsen & Toubro

BS Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 26 2024 | 7:26 PM IST

Engineering conglomerate Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Tuesday said the company’s board has approved a proposal to raise funds worth Rs 7,500 crore.

L&T added, these funds would be raised in the form of external commercial borrowings, term loans, non-convertible debentures, or any other instrument as may be appropriate.
Amongst other items discussed, the company’s board also approved the appointment of MSKA & Associates as statutory auditors to the company for a term of five years, subject to approval of shareholders.

L&T said the company’s current statutory auditors Deloitte Haskins and Sells LLP would be completing their tenure as statutory auditors of the company at the conclusion of the 80th Annual General Meeting of the company to be held in the calendar year 2025.
Debt-based fundraising has been part of L&T’s usual course of business. In the financial year 2023, according to the company’s annual report, L&T issued and allotted on a private placement basis, unsecured, rated, listed, redeemable non-convertible debentures worth Rs 2,000 crore. In the same annual report, L&T also proposed to raise long-term debt in the financial year 2023-2024, to refinance almost Rs 4,500 crore of maturing debt and to fund its proposed capital expenditure.

The company did not immediately disclose details of the purpose of the fundraising approved on Tuesday. L&T’s group borrowings as of March 2023 were at Rs 1.18 trillion, compared to Rs 1.23 trillion the year before. The group’s gross debt to equity ratio as of December was at 1.23.

At the end of the financial year 2023, L&T was a debt-free company at a standalone level, after considering cash and cash equivalents during the year, the company said in its last annual report.





First Published: Mar 26 2024 | 7:26 PM IST

