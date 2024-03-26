Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

PE firm Olympus to sell 9.8% stake in India's Aster DM for up to $234.5 mn

Olympus Capital, which owns about 19% stake in the hospital chain, is planning the sale at 400-437.20 rupees per share

Aster DM Healthcare

Shares of the company closed down 0.3% on Tuesday and have gained about 6.7% so far this year.

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 26 2024 | 6:53 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Private equity firm Olympus Capital Asia plans to sell a 9.8% stake in India's Aster DM Healthcare for up to 19.53 billion rupees (nearly $234.5 million), according to a term sheet seen by Reuters on Tuesday.

Olympus Capital, which owns about 19% stake in the hospital chain, is planning the sale at 400-437.20 rupees per share. The lower end of the range represents an 8.5% discount to Aster DM stock's last close and no discount at the upper range.
 
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Aster DM and Olympus did not immediately respond to a Reuters' request for comment.
 
Shares of the company closed down 0.3% on Tuesday and have gained about 6.7% so far this year.

Also Read

Aster DM to pay up to Rs 120 a share dividend on Gulf business sale

Aster DM shareholders approve separation of firm's India, GCC businesses

Aster considering to pay 70-80% of $903 mn Gulf demerger money as dividends

Aster DM Healthcare soars 15%; hits new high on stake sale plan in Gulf biz

Voting advisory firm opposes Aster DM Healthcare's sale of Gulf business

Hotel stocks rally up to 9% in weak market on hopes of strong earnings

This smallcap stock has zoomed over 100% in 5 months; hits new high

Mid-, Small-Caps: Correction coming to an end; Time to buy, says Nuvama

IndiGo rallies 4% to hit fresh high, stock zooms 79% thus far in FY24

Smallcap stock zooms 10% as SBI MF buys 3% stake; HDFC MF holds 7% equity

Topics : Private Equity Investment Aster DM Healthcare healthcare

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 26 2024 | 6:53 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayAAP Protest LIVE UpdatesIndia GDP Growth ForecastCSK vs GT Playing 11IPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon