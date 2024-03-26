YouTube removes 2.25 mn videos in India for violating community guidelines

YouTube, the user-generated video platform from Google, announced that it has removed 2.25 million videos as they violated its community guidelines in the period October-December 2023. India continues to top the list of countries/regions for the removal of videos.

Globally, for the same period, YouTube removed 9 million videos for violating its Community Guidelines. These details are from YouTube’s Community Guidelines Enforcement Report.

YouTube also said that more than 96 per cent of these videos were first flagged by machines rather than humans.

Of these violative videos first detected by machines, 53.46 per cent were removed before they received a single view, and 27.07 per cent received between 1 and 10 views before removal.

Interestingly, the volume of videos being flagged by machines has surged compared to videos flagged by users, government agencies, and organisations.

YouTube’s community guidelines include segments like spam and deceptive practices, sensitive content, violent or dangerous content, regulated goods, misinformation, and educational, documentary, scientific, and artistic (EDSA) content.

When it comes to channels, globally the firm terminated 20 million channels, which is double the number removed in the preceding quarter. “The overwhelming majority of these channels were terminated for violating our spam policies, including but not limited to scams, misleading metadata or thumbnails, video and comments spam,” said the company in its blog.

When a channel is terminated, all of its videos are removed. The number of videos removed during this time period due to channel-level termination is a staggering 95.53 million. The top reason for channel removal is spam, misleading and spam, with a 92.8 per cent share, followed by nudity or sexual content at 4.5 per cent.

The company in its report said: “A YouTube channel is terminated if it accrues three Community Guidelines strikes in 90 days, has a single case of severe abuse (such as predatory behaviour), or is determined to be wholly dedicated to violating our guidelines (as is often the case with spam accounts). When a channel is terminated, all of its videos are removed.”

After India, Singapore and the US had the second and third-highest number of videos removed.

YouTube removed more than 1.1 billion comments in Q4 2023, the majority of which were spam. Over 99 per cent of removed comments were detected automatically.