L&T Construction wins orders for power transmission & distribution business

Orders to establish two new 132kV substations have been received from a public services infrastructure company in Dubai

Larsen & Toubro

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 23 2023 | 12:50 PM IST
Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Wednesday announced that its Power Transmission & Distribution business has secured new orders in the West Asia.
 
The company has received an order to establish a 220kV Gas Insulated Substation and associated Transmission Lines from a well-established service provider to the energy industry in the United Arab Emirates, said the company.

Further, orders to establish two new 132kV substations have been received from a public services infrastructure company in Dubai, and another order to build a 220kV overhead Transmission Line has been secured in the region, the company added.

In Kuwait, an order has been secured for the turnkey construction of four new 132kV substations in the Al Sabah Medical district. 

The scope includes associated control, protection, automation, communication systems, and related civil and mechanical works.

Additional orders have been received for the ongoing jobs in Qatar and Saudi Arabia.

On Monday, the company secured a "significant" order from Perdaman Chemicals & Fertilisers to build a 2.3 million tonne urea plant in Australia.

On completion, this facility will be the largest urea plant in Australia and one of the largest in the world, the company said.

L&T said it was "a significant order" without disclosing the deal value. Generally, significant order indicates a value between Rs 1,000 and Rs 2,500 crore.

"We've adopted a policy not to reveal commercial details of contracts as the value can change by completion," L&T Group Chairman and Managing Director-Designate, SN Subrahmanyan said.
First Published: Aug 23 2023 | 12:50 PM IST

