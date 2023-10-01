close
Sensex (0.49%)
65828.41 + 320.09
Nifty (0.59%)
19638.30 + 114.75
Nifty Smallcap (1.25%)
5883.30 + 72.60
Nifty Midcap (1.08%)
40537.05 + 433.00
Nifty Bank (0.64%)
44584.55 + 283.60
Heatmap

L&T's order book robust, mcap at peak, says Chairman Subrahmanyan

Stating that digitalisation is impacting every aspect of business, he said that the there was a need to be ready for the future

S N Subrahmanyan, L&T CEO

S N Subrahmanyan

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 1 2023 | 8:19 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

L&T's order book is robust, market cap and share price are at their highest levels, the company's newly-appointed Chairman & Managing Director S N Subrahmanyan said and asked employees to remain hungry for success.
In his first letter to employees after taking charge as Chairman & Managing Director, Subrahmanyan said that the company is committed to keep doing things that make both India and the world proud.
"We must believe in the power of technology and keep harnessing its tremendous potential to keep improving our productivity and efficiency," he wrote in the letter.
Timely delivery and safe way of work, he said, must remain the way of life.
Stating that digitalisation is impacting every aspect of business, he said that the there was a need to be ready for the future.
"There are basic and massive changes occurring in the ecosystem, energy change, sustainability as a way of life...We must be ready to face it today and (I) am confident that together we will be able to do so but it demands clarity of thought, single-mindedness of purpose, a sense of oneness and an implicit belief in our collective worth and ability to deliver," Subrahmanyan explained.

Also Read

Change of guard at L&T: Size, scale key challenges for S N Subrahmanyan

Larsen & Toubro revises buyback price upward to Rs 3,200 per share

Larsen & Toubro bags orders up to Rs 2,500 crore in India, abroad

LTTS to add 2000 employees to cater to rising software demand in vehicles

New phase of capex cycle to start soon, say analysts. Top stocks to bet on

Honda Cars India domestic sales up by 13% at 9,861 units in September

Schedule M likely to be revised to bring it closer to WHO standards

DHFL branch audits: NFRA penalises 18 auditors, debars them for 6-12 months

Tata Motors total sales in domestic market rise 2% to 80,633 units in Sept

Indian aviation has scope for 130-150 more wide-body aircraft: GE Aerospace

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Larsen & Toubro (L&T) mcap market capitalisation

First Published: Oct 1 2023 | 8:19 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesWorld Heart Day 2023Asian Games 2023 Kabaddi scheduleLatest News LiveAsian Games LIVE updatesIndia Cricket World Cup SquadHookah Ban in HaryanaGold-Silver PriceMCX Share PriceAsian Games 2023 September 30 schedule

Companies News

Air India completes acquisition of its 1st A350 aircraft through GIFT CityJalan Kalrock Consortium infuses Rs 100 crore in cash-strapped Jet Airways

Sports News

Asian Games 2023 September 30 schedule: India event timings, streamingAsian Games Day 6 Highlights: Historic shot put medal push IND tally to 33

India News

Punjab farmers continue three-day 'rail roko' agitation over MSP demandWar in Ukraine pushes India to obtain more self-propelled guns to arsenal

Economy News

Adani partnership remains steadfast: IHC on Adani units' stake saleSugar market eyes restrictions from India after lower monsoon rains
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023World Cup 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon