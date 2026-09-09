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L&T secures large offshore order from ONGC for west coast projects

L&T Energy Hydrocarbon Offshore has secured a ₹2,500-5,000 crore order from ONGC for additional development of the Ratna-I and NLM-14 offshore projects off India's west coast

Larsen & Toubro, L&T

According to the company's classification, a large order is valued between ₹2,500 crore and ₹5,000 crore | Image: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 09 2026 | 1:20 PM IST

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Larsen and Toubro (L&T) on Wednesday said it has secured a large order from state-owned ONGC in India.

According to the company's classification, a large order is valued between ₹2,500 crore and ₹5,000 crore.

"L&T Energy Hydrocarbon Offshore has secured a large offshore order from the Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) for the Additional Development of RatnaI (ADR I) and NLM-14 project off India's west coast," L&T said in an exchange filing.

The project involves engineering, procurement, construction, installation and commissioning of three new wellhead platforms, one riser platform, multiple segments of subsea pipelines and cables, and brownfield modifications to existing offshore installations.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : L&T Larsen and Toubro ONGC

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First Published: Sep 09 2026 | 1:20 PM IST