Larsen and Toubro (L&T) on Wednesday said it has secured a large order from state-owned ONGC in India.

According to the company's classification, a large order is valued between ₹2,500 crore and ₹5,000 crore.

"L&T Energy Hydrocarbon Offshore has secured a large offshore order from the Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) for the Additional Development of RatnaI (ADR I) and NLM-14 project off India's west coast," L&T said in an exchange filing.

The project involves engineering, procurement, construction, installation and commissioning of three new wellhead platforms, one riser platform, multiple segments of subsea pipelines and cables, and brownfield modifications to existing offshore installations.