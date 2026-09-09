Snap CBO Ajit Mohan steps down, EMEA President Ronan to replace him

Snapchat’s chief business officer (CBO), Ajit Mohan, on Wednesday said he is stepping down from his role after four years at the social media company.

Mohan said in a LinkedIn post that Ronan Harris, who serves as president of the Europe, Middle East and Asia markets, will replace him as CBO at Snap, the parent firm of Snapchat.

Mohan said his decision to step down was driven by his plans to return to India and spend more time with his family. He will remain at Snap until the end of this calendar year.

“My reason for leaving is simple and personal. My family stayed back in Singapore, and for the last two years I have been doing a non-trivial commute between New York, LA [Los Angeles] and Singapore, with a few occasional stops in London, Dubai and Bangalore,” he said.

Mohan, who joined Snap from Facebook four years ago, was promoted to CBO in February last year. He had initially joined Snap as president for the Asia-Pacific region.

“When I joined, we set out to rebuild Snap’s advertising business from the ground up. What that meant in practice: rewiring our ads platform for performance, making direct response the engine of the business, and proving to advertisers that a platform reaching nearly a billion users could deliver real, measurable outcomes. The progress that we have made in the last few years is massive,” Mohan said in the post.

Before his four-year stint at Snap, Mohan was vice-president and managing director of Facebook India. He had joined Facebook from Hotstar, where he was chief executive officer.