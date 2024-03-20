L&T Technology Services to train 1,000 engineers in Nvidia's GenAI software

L&T Technology Services on Wednesday said that it was planning to train 1,000 engineers in Nvidia’s GenAI software.

This is in addition to around 3,000 engineers that have already been trained on Gen AI skills through external partnerships and in-house training capabilities at LTTS, according to the company. These numbers will further be ramped up.

“Training our associates on Nvidia software will allow our engineers to deliver innovative, scalable generative AI solutions across the entire industry. We aspire to solve real-world challenges and create significant value for our global customers,” said Amit Chadha, CEO and Managing Director, L&T Technology Services.

LTTS attended the Nvidia GTC global AI conference and revealed its plans to upskill its engineers in software such as Nvidia AI Enterprise, including Nvidia NeMo, Nvidia NIM.





LTTS attended the Nvidia GTC global AI conference and revealed its plans to upskill its engineers in software such as Nvidia AI Enterprise, including Nvidia NeMo, Nvidia NIM.

This will be achieved under the LTTS training initiative which is aimed at building a talent pool of AI specialists and practitioners, according to the company.

NVIDIA NeMo is an end-to-end platform for developing custom generative AI, including tools and microservices for customization, retrieval-augmented generation (RAG), data curation, and model evaluation.

"Nvidia is proud to partner with LTTS, a leading provider of AI solutions for various industries, to accelerate the adoption and impact of AI in enterprises worldwide. By leveraging our technologies, such as NeMo and RAG, LTTS will be able to enhance its AI capabilities and offerings, and provide its customers and partners with faster, smarter, and more reliable AI solutions,” said Shanker Trivedi, Senior Vice President, Nvidia Sales.

“We look forward to working with LTTS to drive the AI revolution across various industry verticals," he added.

The company is implementing AI solutions across manufacturing, automotive, and healthcare sectors.

“LTTS intends to enhance customer interaction and engagement through natural language processing and speech recognition, streamlining production processes and quality control using computer vision and machine learning, and improving diagnostic and treatment outcomes through medical image analysis and natural language generation,” read a press release from the company.

L&T Technology Services (LTTS) - a subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro Limited is focused on Engineering and R&D (ER&D) services and offers consultancy, design, development and testing services to firms. The company has a total headcount of 23,200.

Its client base includes ER&D companies, across industrial products, medical devices, transportation, telecom, and the process industries.