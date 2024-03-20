RBI approves re-designation of Manian, Ekambaram of Kotak Mahindra Bank

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has approved the re-designation of K.V.S. Manian and Shanti Ekambaram, Whole-time Directors of Kotak Mahindra Bank, as Joint Managing Director and Deputy Managing Director, respectively.

“Accordingly, Mr Manian and Ms Ekambaram’s designations as Joint Managing Director and Deputy Managing Director, respectively, have come into effect from March 19, 2024,” the private sector lender informed the exchanges.

Kotak Mahindra Bank had announced the reorganisation of its senior management team last month.

The bank also made announcements with respect to the appointment of a chief operating officer (COO), group chief financial officer (CFO) and group chief risk officer (CRO).

This was the first major overhaul at the leadership level after Ashok Vaswani came on board as managing director & chief executive officer of the bank in January.

Disclaimer: Entities controlled by the Kotak family have a significant holding in Business Standard Pvt Ltd