Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

RBI approves re-designation of Manian, Ekambaram of Kotak Mahindra Bank

Kotak Mahindra Bank had announced the reorganisation of its senior management team last month

Photo: Bloomberg

Photo: Bloomberg

BS Reporter Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 20 2024 | 5:21 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has approved the re-designation of K.V.S. Manian and Shanti Ekambaram, Whole-time Directors of Kotak Mahindra Bank, as Joint Managing Director and Deputy Managing Director, respectively.

“Accordingly, Mr Manian and Ms Ekambaram’s designations as Joint Managing Director and Deputy Managing Director, respectively, have come into effect from March 19, 2024,” the private sector lender informed the exchanges.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Kotak Mahindra Bank had announced the reorganisation of its senior management team last month.

The bank also made announcements with respect to the appointment of a chief operating officer (COO), group chief financial officer (CFO) and group chief risk officer (CRO).

This was the first major overhaul at the leadership level after Ashok Vaswani came on board as managing director & chief executive officer of the bank in January.

Disclaimer: Entities controlled by the Kotak family have a significant holding in Business Standard Pvt Ltd  

Also Read

Zurich Insurance to buy 51% stake in Kotak Mahindra General Insurance

Kotak Mahindra Bank Q2 results: Net profit up 24%, aided by improved NIMs

Kotak Mahindra's Q3 consolidated net up 6.76% at Rs 4,265 cr; NII jumps 16%

M&M reports highest-ever SUV, commercial vehicle monthly sales in October

We need to be mindful of responsible pricing: Kotak Investment Banking CEO

JSW Group interested in acquiring critical mineral blocks: Chairman Jindal

TCS sets up Pace Port in London to promote business, tech collaboration

Radisson Group appoints Nikhil Sharma as MD, to take charge from April 1

JSW Group-MG Motor venture aims to sell 1 million EVs in India by 2030

Liquidnitro Games raises $5.25mn in seed round led by Nexus Venture

Topics : Reserve Bank of India Kotak Mahindra Bank Kotak

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 20 2024 | 5:20 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayLok Sabha Election 2024 LIVEMaruti Suzuki Share PriceHoli 2024ZomatoIPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon