Snap Inc bets on India's young population to spur growth for Snapchat

In India, Snapchat boasts of a 200 million strong user base. A recent YouGov survey revealed that in Bengaluru, 85 per cent of Snapchatters use the app daily

Photo: Bloomberg

'India is home to 20 per cent of Gen Z worldwide, presenting an unmatched opportunity for brands and businesses' (Photo: Bloomberg)

Ayushman Baruah Bengaluru
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 20 2024 | 5:38 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Snap Inc. is betting big on India’s young population to drive growth for its flagship instant messaging app Snapchat, Pulkit Trivedi, Snap’s India managing director said at the company’s first event in Bengaluru, a key growth region for the app.

“India is home to 20 per cent of Gen Z worldwide, presenting an unmatched opportunity for brands and businesses to tap into the priorities and technological engagements of this influential demographic. Snapchat offers a unique platform for engaging these young audiences in creative ways, standing out as a vibrant hub for dynamic users who are not readily accessible on other platforms. Our commitment is to deepen our connection with young India, making Snapchat their go-to platform for authentic self-expression, real connections, and innovative brand interactions,” Trivedi said.
Without mentioning specifics, Trivedi said that Snap in India has doubled the number of employees over the last four months. “With team expansions in Mumbai, Delhi, and Bengaluru, our goal is to reinforce our position and offer new and exciting experiences for Snapchatters.”


In India, Snapchat boasts of a 200 million strong user base. A recent YouGov survey revealed that in Bengaluru, 85 per cent of Snapchatters use the app daily. The study also revealed that 78 per cent of Indians in Bengaluru appreciate Snapchat's ability to facilitate fun connections with friends and family, while 66 per cent commend its role in relieving the pressure of posting content for likes and shares.

Commenting on the booming internet economy in the country, Trivedi said, “I am very bullish on the India opportunity. India's internet economy is experiencing rapid growth. The digital advertising market has seen a significant surge at around $10 billion in 2023, with projections indicating that this will more than double by 2028, driven by growth in online commerce, online video consumption, and the rise of influencer marketing led by content creators.”

Snap is also leveraging emerging technologies like augmented reality (AR) and artificial intelligence (AI) to allow its users an immersive experience on the app. Snapchat’s visual experience with a camera-first approach is a key differentiator for the app, the company said.

“We will also focus on advancing our capabilities in AR and AI to enrich user experiences. One of our key objectives and plans remains to lead the shift in the advertising industry towards pioneering visual commerce and enabling brands to create engaging experiences and drive brand preference and purchase intent among users,” Trivedi said.

Snapchat calls itself an “antidote to social media” built as an alternative to social media, to communicate with friends and family in the most authentic way and this differentiation has made it a platform for the youth.
First Published: Mar 20 2024 | 5:32 PM IST

