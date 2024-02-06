Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Bullish on India; luxury car penetration expected to remain low: Audi

Audi expects growth of the luxury car market in India to moderate to low double digits in 2024 compared to around 25 per cent in 2023

Audi

"The overall car industry is growing, as well as the luxury segment is growing. Last year was one of the biggest numbers that the industry could achieve, which is also in line with the overall growth of the country," Audi India Head Balbir Singh Dhillon told PTI | File image

Press Trust of India Muonio (Finland)
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 06 2024 | 11:17 AM IST

Listen to This Article

German auto maker Audi is bullish on India but believes that till the time high taxes rationalise to a lower level, penetration of luxury cars in the country will continue to remain low compared to South East Asian countries, according to a senior company official.
Audi expects growth of the luxury car market in India to moderate to low double digits in 2024 compared to around 25 per cent in 2023.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"The overall car industry is growing, as well as the luxury segment is growing. Last year was one of the biggest numbers that the industry could achieve, which is also in line with the overall growth of the country," Audi India Head Balbir Singh Dhillon told PTI.
He further said, "(India's) GDP is growing, all the parameters that you see for the growth of automotive industry is showing an upward direction. So we believe we are in the right space at a good time and it's time for India and we will continue to grow as well."

Dhillon was responding to a query on how Audi is looking at India as a market for its overall growth strategy from a global perspective.
On the potential of the Indian market, Dhillon said, "If I compare the Indian luxury (car) space, I would still say we are in the nascent stage.
"We (industry) sold about 48,500 cars last year, which is just a little over 1 per cent of the overall car industry. So we still are very small in terms of the percentage and the Southeast Asian market."

In many countries in that region the penetration of luxury cars to the overall car market is in the range of five to six per cent and in some markets as high as 20 per cent, he said.
"So I think we have still a lot of area to cover," he said, adding, a rationalisation of taxes to lower level will help fuel the growth of luxury car market in India further.

Also Read

Audi launches Q8 e-tron in India; check expected price and specifications

Audi India begins bookings for new Q8 e-tron, Q8 Sportback e-tron

After Audi, Maruti Suzuki to hike prices of its cars from January 2024

Carmakers Mercedes, Lexus, Audi expect bumper sales in festive period

Luxury carmakers Mercedes, Audi see record sales in festive season

Toyota Motor hikes annual profit forecast after Q3 beats expectations

Only 38% of Fame 2 subsidy used so far in FY24, shows govt data

Hybrid vehicles seen racing ahead in auto battle on possible tax sop

Hyundai Motor India may launch India's largest IPO ever this Diwali

Tata Motors shifts into high gear with Jaguar Land Rover at the wheel

"We do see this trend that overall, in some point in time, the taxation structures will get rationalised (and) the industry will also grow much faster," he said.
As of now, the overall tax rate (GST plus cess) on most of luxury cars are about 50 per cent, he added.
"I'm sure at some point in time it will rationalise that will give us a kick-start for a very fast growth, till that it will continue to grow maybe at a lower space," he said.
When asked about the outlook for the year, Dhillon said, "(Audi India) grew by almost 90 per cent last year and the industry grew by about 27 per cent.
"So, we do see the industry growing also in 2024, but may not, may not be to the extent of 25-26 per cent but low double digit and we also see ourselves growing in the same range in 2024 as well."

Last Audi India sold 7,931 units in 2023 as against 4,187 units in 2022.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Audi Luxury carmakers luxury car market Indian car market

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 06 2024 | 11:17 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesBudget Session LIVEStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayPaytm | Vijay Shekhar SharmaIndia vs England 2nd Test Day 4 LIVEGrammy Awards 2024FIFA World Cup 2026 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon