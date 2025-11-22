Saturday, November 22, 2025 | 03:17 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Labour codes will boost social security access for gig workers: Eternal

Labour codes will boost social security access for gig workers: Eternal

Under the new codes, 'gig work', 'platform work', and 'aggregators' have been defined for the first time

Food delivery platforms Zomato and Swiggy have started charging a rain surcharge to their premium subscribers, ending a previous exemption for Zomato Gold and Swiggy One members.

Eternal said it is deeply committed to the wellbeing of gig workers and already provides a range of comprehensive insurance and welfare benefits, free of cost (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 22 2025 | 3:15 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Eternal Ltd on Saturday welcomed the implementation of the four labour codes, which it said will help strengthen the social security access for gig workers, including for it Zomato and Blinkit businesses.

In a regulatory filing, Eternal, the parent entity of Zomato and Blinkit said it does not think the financial impact on account of these rules will be detrimental to long-term health and sustainability of its business.

The government on Friday notified the four labour codes, which have rationalised 29 existing labour laws. These will formalise employment, strengthen worker protection, and make the labour ecosystem simpler, safer and globally aligned.

 

The four labour codes are -- the Code on Wages, 2019, the Industrial Relations Code, 2020, the Code on Social Security, 2020 and the Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code, 2020.

Under the new codes, 'gig work', 'platform work', and 'aggregators' have been defined for the first time.

Also Read

gig worker gig economy skill

Zomato, Swiggy to give up to 2% yearly turnover for welfare of gig workerspremium

ecommerce, e-commerce

Top 26 e-commerce platforms declare themselves free of dark patterns: Govt

food delivery apps

Zomato to share customers' data with restaurants: Here's what it means

Deepinder Goyal, Zomato, Blinkit

Eternal founder Deepinder Goyal pushes theory that gravity ages the brain

Eternal stock is seen testing the 100-DMA, while Swiggy 200-DMA on the charts.

Eternal below 100-DMA, Swiggy at 200-DMA; how to trade these 2 stocks?

The codes stipulate that aggregators must contribute 1 to 2 per cent of the annual turnover, capped at 5 per cent of the amount paid/payable to gig and platform workers.

"The consolidation of labour laws provides clearer, more uniform, and consistent rules, which supports both the country and our ecosystem. One of these four labour codes is Code on Social Security, 2020 (CoSS) which helps strengthen the social security access for gig workers across the country, including those who power our Zomato and Blinkit businesses," Eternal said.

A unified, nationwide framework brings much-needed uniformity for gig workers, and at the same time improves ease of doing business for platforms and is a step in the right direction, it added.

Eternal said it is deeply committed to the wellbeing of gig workers and already provides a range of comprehensive insurance and welfare benefits, free of cost.

"We are committed to supporting measures that further improve outcomes for gig workers and hence welcome this announcement," the company added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

startup funding, startups

Sagarmala Finance Corp to raise ₹8,000 crore to boost maritime sector

Byju's

US court orders Byju Raveendran to pay over $1 bn in Alpha-GLAS Trust case

Byju's

US court orders Byju to pay over $1 bn on petition of Alpha, GLAS Trust

mergers & acquisitions, mergers, acquisitions

TPG, Warburg in talks to buy over $500 million stake in Sirion Labs

Adani Group

Adani Enterprises sells stake worth $279 million in AWL Agri Business

Topics : Zomato gig economy workers labour Law labour reforms

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 22 2025 | 3:15 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCapillary Technologies IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Rate TodayDelhi Police Operation CyHawkSudeep Pharma IPOTejas Fighter Jet CrashesSkincare Red FlagsLave Agni 4Personal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon