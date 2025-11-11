Eternal below 100-DMA, Swiggy at 200-DMA; how to trade these 2 stocks?

Shares of quick-commerce companies - Eternal, formerly known as Zomato and Swiggy have declined around 18 per cent each from their respective highs of ₹366 and ₹460 hit on October 16, 2025. The markets have attributed the recent fall in Eternal and Swiggy share prices to earnings disappointment. Eternal reported a 63 per cent dip in net profit at ₹65 crore for Q2FY26; while Swiggy's net loss widened from 626 crore in Q2FY25 to ₹1,092 crore in the recently concluded September quarter. On the technical charts, both Eternal and Swiggy are seen trading around the key long-term moving averages. Eternal is seen trading below its 100-Day Moving Average (100-DMA) for the last three trading sessions. The stock last quoted below this long-term average in May 2025. Similarly, Swiggy is seen testing its 200-DMA support for the first-time since its listing. Swiggy debuted on the stock exchanges last November. Given the significance of these long-term moving averages, which are technically considered as key indicators, what should be your trading strategy at these counters? Here's what to expect from Eternal and Swiggy stocks going ahead.
EternalCurrent Price: ₹303 Likely Target: ₹345 / ₹268 Upside Potential: 13.9% Downside Risk: 11.6% Support: ₹290 Resistance: ₹308; ₹322; ₹336 Eternal stock looks slightly oversold on the daily chart, with the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) hovering around 31-odd levels. That apart, the weekly chart suggests presence of near support at ₹290. Break of the same, can drag the stock towards the 200-DMA, which stands at ₹268 - this implies a downside risk of nearly 12 per cent from here.
On the other hand, in case, Eternal stock manages to hold above ₹290 support, it can attempt a pullback to ₹345 levels, hints the medium-term chart. The stock is likely to face interim resistance around the 100-DMA at ₹308 followed by ₹322 and ₹336.
SwiggyCurrent Price: ₹393 Likely Target: ₹435 / ₹343 Upside Potential: 10.7% Downside Risk: 12.7% Support: ₹383; ₹371 Resistance: ₹412; ₹426 Swiggy stock is seen testing the 200-DMA support at ₹383 in the last two trading sessions. The bias at the counter is likely to be cautiously optimistic as long as the 200-DMA is held on a closing basis. On the upside, the stock can jump back to ₹435, with interim resistance likely around ₹412 and ₹426 levels.
On the flip side, break and sustained trade below the 200-DMA, can open the doors for an extended dip towards ₹343. Interim support for Swiggy can be anticipated around ₹371.