Saturday, November 22, 2025 | 12:37 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Adani Enterprises sells stake worth $279 million in AWL Agri Business

Adani Enterprises sells stake worth $279 million in AWL Agri Business

Data from NSE showed that Adani Commodities, a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises, sold 39.5 million shares in AWL Agri for ₹275.09 apiece

Adani Group

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 22 2025 | 12:34 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Indian conglomerate Adani Enterprises' unit sold shares worth 25 billion rupees ($278.9 million) in AWL Agri Business via bulk deals, data from exchanges showed on Friday.

Data from NSE showed that Adani Commodities, a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises, sold 39.5 million shares in AWL Agri for ₹275.09 apiece, while data from BSE showed that it sold 51.5 million shares for ₹275 apiece.

That reflects a discount of about 0.6% to Thursday's close.

The unit owned a 20% stake in AWL Agri, as of September 30, representing 259.9 million shares held, exchange data showed.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Sushant Dash, CEO, TATA Starbucks said that the company opened 58 stores in 80 cities

Too early to gauge impact of consumption push, says Starbucks Indiapremium

a

Skoda Auto Volkswagen India crosses 2 million local production milestone

boAt logo

BoAt's local production jumps to 76%; hits 3x localisation in 2 years

Ather Energy

Ather rolls out Rizta scooter in Sri Lanka, accelerates global push

Tata Chemicals

Tata Chemicals okays ₹910 cr investment to expand capacities in Gujarat, TN

Topics : Adani Adani Enterprises Adani Wilmar

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 22 2025 | 12:34 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCapillary Technologies IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Rate TodayDelhi Police Operation CyHawkSudeep Pharma IPOTejas Fighter Jet CrashesSkincare Red FlagsLave Agni 4Personal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon