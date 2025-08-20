Wednesday, August 20, 2025 | 06:18 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Landmark Group to invest ₹400 crore in new Gurugram housing project

Landmark Group to invest ₹400 crore in new Gurugram housing project

The company is developing 240 apartments in its new residential project, spread over 4 acre of land parcel, at Sector 103 (Dwarka Expressway) in Gurugram

Landmark group

"We will invest ₹400 crore on construction of our new project 'Landmark SKYVUE'," Landmark Group Chairman Sandeep Chillar told reporters here. | Source: Facebook

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 20 2025 | 6:15 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Realty firm Landmark Group will invest ₹400 crore in the construction of its new housing project in Gurugram.

The company is developing 240 apartments in its new residential project, spread over 4 acre of land parcel, at Sector 103 (Dwarka Expressway) in Gurugram.

"We will invest ₹400 crore on construction of our new project 'Landmark SKYVUE'," Landmark Group Chairman Sandeep Chillar told reporters here.

He said the company has owned this land parcel since 2009, and all approval charges have been paid to the government.

Chillar said the company would fund the construction cost with the help of internal accruals, bank loans and advances from customers against sales.

 

Also Read

share market stock market trading

Landmark Cars stock jumps 6% as B&K Sec initiates coverage, 60% upside seen

auto

Landmark Cars hits over four-month high; zooms 15% in subdued market

Stock Market, BSE, NSE, Nifty, Capital

Landmark Cars shares vroom 6% on posting Q4 biz update; Details here

Durand Cup 2025

Durand Cup 2025 LIVE SCORE, Diamond Harbour FC vs East Bengal FC semi-final: Action begins at 7 PM

online gaming

Lok Sabha passes Bill to prohibit online games played with real money

Landmark Group will sell apartments in a price range of ₹5-7 crore per unit. The launch price is ₹17,500 per sq ft.

The chairman further said the demand continues to be strong in the Gurugram market, helped by infrastructure projects, including the opening up of Dwarka Expressway.

The company has so far delivered 15 housing and five commercial projects, mostly in Delhi-NCR.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Vedanta

Vedanta demerger faces delay as Centre objects, Sebi issues warning

Adani Group

Adani Group units secure $275 million offshore loans from global banks

UltraTech

UltraTech Cement to sell up to 6.5% stake in unit India Cements

Vedanta

NCLT defers hearing on Vedanta demerger after govt flags irregularities

Welspun One Logistics Parks

Welspun One to invest ₹2,150 cr for warehouses across Karnataka, Tamil Nadu

Topics : Landmark group Real Estate Investment Gurugram

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 20 2025 | 6:15 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEMumbai RainsStocks to Watch TodayPixel 10 Series Launch TodayDelhi Schools Bomb ThreatsParliament Budget Session LIVEDelhi CM Rekha Gupta AttackedMangal Electrical IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon