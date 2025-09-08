Monday, September 08, 2025 | 02:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Lexus India to cut prices by up to ₹20.8 lakh to pass on GST rate reduction

Under the revised prices, the reduction in prices of the company's six models will range from up to ₹1.47 lakh on the sedan ES 300h to up to ₹20.8 lakh on the flagship SUV LX 500d

The revised prices will be effective from September 22, 2025, Lexus India said in a statement

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Sep 08 2025 | 2:28 PM IST

Luxury carmaker Lexus India on Monday announced the reduction in prices of its entire product range by up to ₹20.8 lakh to fully pass on the benefits of the GST rate reduction on automobiles.

The revised prices will be effective from September 22, 2025, Lexus India said in a statement.

Terming the GST rate overhaul as a "historic reform", Lexus India President Hikaru Ikeuchi said the company is extending the full benefit of the GST rate reduction to its customers in India. 

"This initiative enhances accessibility and instils greater confidence in the luxury mobility space," he noted.

 

Under the revised prices, the reduction in prices of the company's six models will range from up to ₹1.47 lakh on the sedan ES 300h to up to ₹20.8 lakh on the flagship SUV LX 500d.

Ikeuchi further said, "Coming at the onset of the festive season, it will spark joy and create new opportunities for our guests to experience the Lexus range of vehicles.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sep 08 2025 | 2:27 PM IST

