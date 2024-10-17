LIC Housing Finance accepts bids worth Rs 1,300 cr for 5-year bonds: Report

India's LIC Housing Finance has accepted bids worth Rs 1,300 crore ($154.70 million) for bonds maturing in five years, three bankers said on Thursday.
The housing finance company will pay an annual coupon of 7.57 per cent and had invited bids from bankers and investors earlier in the day, they said.
The company did not immediately reply to a Reuters email seeking comment.
