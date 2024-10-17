Business Standard
Nestle launches Cerelac variants with no refined sugar in Indian market

The company confirmed that seven of the 14 sugar-free versions will be available in Indian stores by the end of November, with the remaining seven set to be introduced in the following weeks

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 17 2024 | 4:51 PM IST

Nestle on Thursday announced the launch of Cerelac variants with zero refined sugar for the Indian market, putting to rest concerns about added sugar in the baby food product.

According to the FMCG giant’s exchange filing, the cereal-based product range will now include 21 variants, of which 14 will be free of refined sugar.

The company confirmed that seven of the 14 sugar-free versions will be available in Indian stores by the end of November, with the remaining seven set to be introduced in the following weeks.

Suresh Narayanan, chairman and managing director of Nestle India, said, “I am delighted to inform you that we have achieved our ambition of introducing ‘Cerelac’ variants with no refined sugar. This was initiated three years ago and has culminated this year with the introduction of new Cerelac variants with no refined sugar.”
 

E-commerce sales surge

Nestle reported significant growth in its e-commerce business, with double-digit increases marking the highest growth rate in seven quarters. E-commerce contributed 8.3 per cent to domestic sales, with brands like KitKat, Nescafé, Maggi, and Milkmaid playing a crucial role in the 38 per cent year-on-year growth.

What are the allegations on Nestle

Earlier this year, Nestle faced criticism over allegations that it was selling baby food products, including Cerelac, with added sugar in developing countries, while offering sugar-free alternatives in European and UK markets. The controversy emerged following a report by Swiss investigative group Public Eye and the International Baby Food Action Network (IBFAN). The groups sent samples of Nestle’s baby food from Asia, Africa, and Latin America to a Belgian lab, which revealed the presence of added sugar.

The company was accused of “double standards”. There were calls for Swiss authorities to take legal action against Nestle for unethical business practices in low- and middle-income countries.

In response to the controversy, Narayanan said that all Cerelac products sold in India comply with local food regulations. The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) also launched an inquiry into the sugar content of Cerelac, demanding clarification from Nestle.

Narayanan addressed the matter by emphasising that Cerelac products in India contain about half the permissible sugar limits set by the FSSAI.

First Published: Oct 17 2024 | 4:51 PM IST

