Business Standard
Home / Companies / News / Muthoot Finance raises $400 mn by dollar bonds with 4.5 yrs maturity time

Muthoot Finance raises $400 mn by dollar bonds with 4.5 yrs maturity time

The country's largest gold finance company will pay a semi-annual coupon of 6.3750 per cent on this issue, the bankers said, adding that bids opened on Wednesday and closed earlier in the day

Muthoot Finance

Muthoot Finance's bonds are rated BB by S&P Global and Fitch Ratings. | Photo: Shutterstock

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 17 2024 | 4:17 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India's Muthoot Finance has raised $400 million through sale of dollar-denominated bonds maturing in four years and six months, two merchant bankers said on Thursday.
 
The country's largest gold finance company will pay a semi-annual coupon of 6.3750 per cent on this issue, the bankers said, adding that bids opened on Wednesday and closed earlier in the day.
 

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The company received bids worth over $1.1 billion across investor categories as well as geographies.
 
Dollar bonds have become increasingly attractive in recent months due to limited supply over the past 1-2 years and a perception of stronger credit profiles of Indian firms, said Deepak Sood, senior partner and head fixed income at Alpha Alternatives.
 
 
Muthoot Finance's bonds are rated BB by S&P Global and Fitch Ratings. Deutsche Bank and Standard Chartered were joint global coordinators and book runners for the issue.
 
Neither the company nor the banks replied to Reuters' emails for comment.
 

More From This Section

Bengaluru airport

Sarla Aviation, Bengaluru Airport tie up to launch electric flying taxis

Nestle

Nestle India net up 8.6% at Rs 986 cr in Q2 as demand remains a challenge

google, google logo

Google to power AI data centres via nuclear power amid climate change woes

upGrad co-founders (L-R) Phalgun Kompalli, Ronnie Screwvala & Mayank Kumar

upGrad commits Rs 200 cr training programme for PM's internship scheme

NKT

Denmark's NKT strengthens power cable project competencies in India

The key reasons for the pick-up in dollar bond issuances in 2024 are the relative stability of the rupee and a growing international appetite for Indian bonds, said Maksim Zenkov, deputy head of emerging markets fixed income at financial data aggregator Cbonds.
 
"As for the estimated quantum of issuances for Oct-Dec, I would expect around $2 billion to $2.5 billion of placements to come based on the maturing amounts," Zenkov said.
 
Indian companies have raised around $9.05 billion through dollar bonds this year, compared to $5.7 billion in 2023, data from Cbonds showed.
 
The companies which have issued such bonds include Vedanta, Piramal Capital, REC, and Indiabulls Housing Finance.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Google pay, Gpay

Tier II, smaller cities consuming over 80% credit: Google Pay exec

Google pay, Gpay

Google, Muthoot Finance tie up to provide gold-backed loans through GPay

Muthoot Finance,Muthoot

Muthoot Finance posts highest-ever net profit of Rs 1,196 crore in Q1

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

RBI penalises CSB Bank, Union Bank of India, others for norms violation

NBFCs, loans, RBI

Bernstein sees 20% upside in IndusInd Bank, 7% downside in Bajaj Finance

Topics : Muthoot Finance US-dollar bonds Muthoot Finance stock

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 17 2024 | 4:17 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayWaaree Energies IPO GMPHyundai Motor IPOGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEOctober Full Moon Day 2024IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon