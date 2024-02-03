Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

LIC Housing Finance Q3 profits more than doubles, hits Rs 1,163 crore

Mortgage lender LIC Housing Finance on Friday reported a more than two-fold jump in profit at Rs 1,163 crore in the third quarter ended December 2023

LIC. life insurance corporation

Photo Credit: Ruby Sharma

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 03 2024 | 6:57 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Mortgage lender LIC Housing Finance on Friday reported a more than two-fold jump in profit at Rs 1,163 crore in the third quarter ended December 2023.
The housing finance subsidiary of LIC had earned a net profit of Rs 480 crore in the same quarter a year ago.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Its total income increased to Rs 6,792 crore during the quarter under review against Rs 5,876 crore in the same period last year, LIC Housing Finance said in a regulatory filing.
The interest income of the company rose to Rs 6,744 crore as against Rs 5,839 crore in the third quarter of the previous year.
During the quarter ended December 31, 2023, the company has made a provision of Rs 50.32 crore in respect of Investment in Alternate Investment Funds (AIFs) pursuant to a Reserve Bank of India circular dated December 19, 2023.
However, the company's Capital Adequacy Ratio improved to 19.77 per cent as against 17.74 per cent at the end of December 2022.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

In a first, PSU general insurers' market share below a third of industry

HDFC Life Insurance Q2 profit rises 15.5% on strong premium growth

IRDAI obliged to ensure persons with disability not unduly prejudiced: HC

Q3 preview: Infosys profit seen falling 7% YoY; wage hikes to erode margins

Sun Life goes big on GenAI and emerging tech to drive client excellence

Shadow of KYC-led money laundering falls over Paytm Payments Bank

Apple's China slump deepens even as total iPhone sales grow again

Mahindra Group appoints Amarjyoti Barua as group chief financial officer

IndiGo Q3FY24 results: Net profit rises 111% to Rs 2,998.10 crore

Toyota supplier Denso cuts forecast after Q3 profit hit by extra costs

Topics : LIC Housing Finance Q LIC Housing Finance LIC Housing Life Insurance LIC Mutual Fund

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 03 2024 | 6:57 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesBudget 2024 LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayTim CookIndia vs England 2nd Test Day 1 LIVEITR Filed UpdatesByju | RaveendranBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon