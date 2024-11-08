Business Standard
Home / Companies / News / LIC to finalise stake buy in health insurance firm in FY25: CEO Mohanty

LIC to finalise stake buy in health insurance firm in FY25: CEO Mohanty

"The ground work is going on...search for suitable health insurance company is going on...we will finalise stake within this financial year," he said during post result media conference

Siddhartha Mohanty

Siddhartha Mohanty, Chairman, Life Insurance Corporation of India

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 08 2024 | 7:59 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Life Insurance Corporation MD and CEO Siddhartha Mohanty on Friday said the state-owned company will take a call on buying a stake in a standalone health insurer in the current financial year.

"The ground work is going on...search for suitable health insurance company is going on...we will finalise stake within this financial year," he said during post result media conference.

Asked about the quantum of stake LIC will have in health insurance company, he said it would depend on various factors, including valuation.

Once all the groundworks are done, he said, LIC would approach the board for its approval to foray into the health insurance segment.

 

In February 2024, a parliamentary committee recommended the implementation of composite insurance licenses to reduce expenses and regulatory burdens for insurance providers.

At present, life insurance companies are restricted to offering extended health insurance benefits.

More From This Section

In about a fortnight, Vistara – known for its premium service – will take off on its final flight before merging into the legacy of Air India. Set for November 12, the merger has sparked discussions on how these two distinct brands will blend.

Air India rejigs senior management level employees ahead of Vistara merger

indigo airlines, indigo

IndiGo announces new flights to bolster accessibility across East, NE India

multiplex

Indian multiplex chains see best festive weekend post Covid in Diwali 2024

Haldiram Bhujiawala

Panthomath's Bharat Value Fund invests RS 235 cr in Haldiram Bhujiawala

US-based Inteva Products to expand Chakan plant capacity to meet demand

US-based Inteva Products to expand Chakan plant capacity to meet demand

Enabling life insurance companies to furnish hospitalisation and indemnity coverage would necessitate an amendment to the Insurance Act.

The panel had suggested the government to introduce a provision of composite licensing for insurance companies and make the related amendment in legislation at the earliest.

Observing that allowing composite licensing could provide further impetus to the insurance sector, owing to its various benefits, the panel report had said it can cut costs and compliance hassles for insurers, as they can run different insurance lines under one roof.

It can also offer customers more choice and value, such as a single policy that covers life, health, and savings, the report tabled in Parliament said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

LIC plans

LIC Q2 profit falls 3.8% on higher benefits paid, but margin expands

Mamata Banerjee, Mamata, Bengal CM

Bengal's efforts forced Centre to exempt GST on health premium: CM Mamata

Life Insurance

GoM bats for exemption of life insurance premium from GST: Report

PremiumFollowing recent revisions to surrender value norms, private sector life insurers are preparing to adjust commission structures for distributor channels, based on persistency metrics.

Pvt life insurers mull new model for commission for distributor channels

PremiumVibha Padalkar, managing director and chief executive officer of HDFC Life

IRR changes due to interest rates, not regulation: HDFC Life MD & CEO

Topics : Life Insurance Life Insurance Corporation

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 08 2024 | 7:59 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodaySagility India IPO AllotmentPro Kabaddi League LIVEMarket TodayBusiness Standard BFSI Summit 2024 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon