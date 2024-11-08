Business Standard
Home / Companies / News / US-based Inteva Products to expand Chakan plant capacity to meet demand

US-based Inteva Products to expand Chakan plant capacity to meet demand

The company's sole facility manufactures automotive components such as side door latches, liftgate latches, window regulators and motors for window regulators for leading Indian automakers

Image

Press Trust of India Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 08 2024 | 6:44 PM IST

Listen to This Article

US-based automotive supplier Inteva Products LLC on Friday announced its plans to expand capacity at its Chakan plant in Pune to meet the rising demand in the domestic automotive industry.

This expansion, which is expected to come up at an investment of USD 3.3 million, will create 100 new jobs also, India Inteva Products said.

The company's sole facility manufactures automotive components such as side door latches, liftgate latches, window regulators and motors for window regulators for leading Indian automakers.

"As part of this expansion at the Chakan plant, we are adding five new assembly lines, which will take the total number of assembly lines to 17. This will help us increase our window regulator capacity to 6.3 million units by the end of next year," Sanjay Kataria, Vice President and Managing Director of Inteva India told PTI.

 

Kataria said besides this, the production capacity of motors for window regulators, which is 8.1-million units at present, will be enhanced to 9.6-million units per annum by the middle of the next calendar year, adding that, the capacity for the side door latches will be 4.6-million units by the third quarter of CY2024 as a result of this planned expansion.

The company currently churns out 3.4-million units of side door latches from the Chakan plant, he said.

More From This Section

India has more than 100 space technology startups and most were founded in the past five years. It owns 55 active space assets that include communication, meteorological and Earth observation satellites. According to a report by Tracxn, a market inte

RIL lobbies for India satellite spectrum auction in clash with Starlink

Haldiram Bhujiawala

Panthomath's Bharat Value Fund invests RS 235 cr in Haldiram Bhujiawala

Zoomcar

Car-sharing platform Zoomcar raises Rs 76 cr from institutional investors

ola

Ola Electric Q2 results: Loss narrows to Rs 495 crore as sales jump

Abhinandan LodhaAbhinandan Lodha

House of Abhinandan Lodha buys over 352 acres in key cities for Rs 3,000 cr

"With this expansion, we're able to offer our customers even more localised, high-quality automotive components that meet their evolving needs. Our investment in advanced manufacturing capabilities here in Pune underscores our commitment to innovation," Kataria added.

Besides catering to OEMs such as Mahindra & Mahindra, TATA Motors, Stellantis, Volkswagen, Hyundai, MG Motors, and Force Motors, the Chakan facility is also a critical supplier to the global automotive supply chain, exporting window regulator motors to markets in South Africa and North America, Inteva said.

"This expansion reflects Inteva's ongoing commitment to the Indian market, which is critical to our global growth strategy. As demand for high-quality automotive components continues to rise, we are increasing our capacity to better serve our customers while creating valuable local employment opportunities," said Gerard Roose, President and CEO of Inteva Products.

With a focus on local talent, Inteva's commitment to job creation aligns with India's push for self-reliance in the automotive manufacturing sector. This move is also a testament to Inteva's long-term investment in the region, reflecting the company's strategy to support India's growing role as a global hub for automotive manufacturing, the company said.

In addition to the Chakan facility, Inteva also operates a technical centre in Bengaluru, employing around 320 people, including 181 engineers, which supports both global and Indian operations with advanced product development and engineering expertise.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

SBI, State Bank Of India

SBI Q2FY25 results: Net profit increases 27.92% to Rs 18,331 crore

global trade

India's decision to opt out of RCEP agreement strategically sound: GTRI

IPO

Niva Bupa Health IPO gets 1.17 times subscription on day two of offer

Q2 earnings, Q2

Welspun Q2 profit falls 27% to Rs 283 cr; board okays Rs 2k cr investments

Vedanta Resources

Vedanta Q2 net profit at Rs 4,352 crore; demerger completion by March-end

Topics : Bajaj Auto's Chakan plant automobile manufacturer Auto parts

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 08 2024 | 6:44 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodaySagility India IPO AllotmentPro Kabaddi League LIVEMarket TodayBusiness Standard BFSI Summit 2024 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon