GoM bats for exemption of life insurance premium from GST: Report

GoM bats for exemption of life insurance premium from GST: Report

The GoM to decide on the GST rate on life and health insurance met on Saturday and decided to exempt GST on premiums paid for health insurance with coverage of Rs 5 lakh for individuals

The final decision in this regard will be taken by the GST Council. | Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 19 2024 | 5:24 PM IST

Goods and services tax (GST) on term life insurance premiums, and premium paid by senior citizens for health cover is likely to be exempted from tax, an official said on Saturday.

The GoM to decide on the GST rate on life and health insurance met on Saturday and decided to exempt GST on premiums paid for health insurance with coverage of Rs 5 lakh for individuals other than senior citizens.

The final decision in this regard will be taken by the GST Council

Officials premiums paid for health insurance coverage of above Rs 5 lakh will continue to attract 18 per cent GST.

 

Currently, 18 per cent GST is levied on life insurance premiums paid for term policies and family floater policies.

"GoM members are broadly on board for cutting my rates on insurance premiums. A final decision will be taken by the GST Council," an official said.

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary said, "Every GoM member wants to give relief to people. Special focus be on senior citizens. We will submit a report to the council. A final decision will be taken by the council".

However, there might be no GST on insurance premium paid for senior citizens, irrespective of the coverage amount.

The GST Council in its meeting last month had decided to set up a 13-member GoM to decide on tax on health and life insurance premiums.

Choudhary is the convenor of the GoM. The panel includes ministers from Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, West Bengal, Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Goa, Gujarat, Meghalaya, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, and Telangana.

The GoM has been mandated to submit its report to the Council by October-end.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Oct 19 2024 | 5:24 PM IST

