Monday, April 14, 2025 | 01:09 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Jitendra EV to invest up to ₹125 cr in 5 yrs to boost products, capacity

Jitendra EV to invest up to ₹125 cr in 5 yrs to boost products, capacity

EV maker which showcased its Hydrix- a hybrid vehicle targetted for launch in 2028- is also looking to double its sales in the ongoing fiscal year, up from a total of 4,200 units sold in 2024-25

EV, ELECTRIC VEHICLE

On the product side, the company is developing its Hydrix, a hybrid Triquad set to launch in 2028

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 14 2025 | 1:06 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Electric vehicle maker Jitendra EV plans to invest up to Rs 125 crore in the next five years on research & development (R&D), product development and enhancing manufacturing capacity, its Co-Founder Samkit Shah said.

The company, which had showcased its Hydrix -- a hybrid vehicle targetted for launch in 2028 -- is also looking to double its sales in the ongoing fiscal year, up from a total of 4,200 units sold in 2024-25, Shah told PTI.

"In the next five years we are planning to invest around ₹80 crore to ₹100 crore on R&D and product development and another ₹25 crore on manufacturing," he said.

 

Shah said the company is focusing on both high-speed and low speed electric two-wheelers in order to address the evolving customer requirements, including those of last-mile delivery in the e-commerce segment.

On the product side, the company is developing its Hydrix, a hybrid Triquad set to launch in 2028, powered by both hydrogen and electricity with an estimated range of 400 km and a top speed of 120 km/hour.

Also Read

Premiumelectric ambulances, e-ambulances

PM E-DRIVE scheme: TaMo, Maruti, two others seek to make e-ambulances

Electric vehicle, electric car, EV, Mercedez

Delhi's EV policy may add 20K jobs, boost ecosystem infra: Manjinder Sirsa

EV, ELECTRIC VEHICLE

MG Windsor becomes fastest-selling EV in India with 20K units in 6 months

Rekha Gupta, Delhi CM

Delhi govt may offer up to Rs 36,000 EV subsidy to women under new policy

Roadster X series, Ola Electric

Ola Electric rolls out first Roadster X bike from Tamil Nadu plant

It is also gearing up to introduce Klasoo, a high-performance electric two-wheeler for modern urban commuting later this year. It has already launched electric scooter Yunik priced at ₹1,24,083 (ex-showroom) which has an 118 km range per charge with a top speed of 72 km/hr targetting young professionals and family riders.

On the manufacturing side, Shah said the company's facility at Nashik has an installed capacity of 60,000 units per annum, which can be scaled up to 96,000 units.

Based on the company's network expansion plans and target to increase sales, the manufacturing capacity will be scaled up, Shah said, adding that Jitendra EV has already procured a seven-acre land at the Nashik itself to meet future requirements.

Asked about the sales outlook, he said, "In the next 2-3 years, by 2028, we plan to have sales of 10,000-15,000 units per month."  In 2024-25, the company sold almost 4,200 units, of which over 3,600 were low-speed and 500 were high-speed electric scooters, he said, adding, "in the financial year 2025-26 we are planning to double these two numbers."  The doubling of sales will be on the back of sales network expansion, he said, adding, "we are adding another 100 dealers this year".

Currently, the company has 100 dealers in 25 cities.

"Our key focus states are Maharashtra, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka and Delhi," he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Prashanth Prakash

India can be global hub for IP-led innovation: Accel's Prashanth Prakash

PremiumNTPC Limited, NTPC

In a first, thermal power major NTPC starts procuring commercial coal

PremiumDr Reddy's Laboratories, DRL downsizing, DRL employee cost cuts, Dr Reddy's Laboratories layoffs, pharma layoffs, DRL Revlimid sales, DRL FY24 report, DRL digital therapeutics, DRL nutraceuticals, DRL employee count, DRL Ebitda margin, Nirmal Bang DR

DRL trims workforce costs by 25% amid Revlimid-linked margin strain

Vedanta

Vedanta fined Rs 71 crore for illegal fly ash disposal in Odisha

PremiumLemon Tree Hotels, the largest mid-priced hotel chain in India, plans to list its subsidiary Fleur Hotels to achieve its goal of becoming a debt-free company in six years.

Lemon Tree Hotels likely to list its subsidiary Fleur Hotels in 2026

Topics : Electric Vehicles Electric vehicles in India EV market EV market India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 14 2025 | 1:06 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market HolidayGold-Silver Rate TodayMehul Choksi DetainedDelhi Weather ForecastLatest News LIVEBank Holiday TodayGarena Free Fire Max CodeLSG vs CSK Pitch ReportIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon