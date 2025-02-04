DLF, Lodha: 5 real-estate shares that can gain upto 16% ahead of RBI Policy

The NSE Nifty Realty index was up 0.8 per cent at 958 in intra-day deals on Tuesday amid a positive market trend. In comparison, the benchmarks, the Nifty 50 had gained 0.5 per cent at 23,480, and the BSE Sensex was up 0.5 per cent or 400 points at 77,600 levels. In the run-up the Union Budget, and now upcoming RBI Policy on February 07, (Friday), the Nifty Realty index has rallied in the last seven straight trading sessions, up 14 per cent during this period. Technically, the Nifty Realty index has been seeking support on the long-term chart at its 20-MMA (Monthly Moving Average) - a key indicator the index has held since May 2023. The 20-MMA at present stands at 888. The buying frenzy in real-estate stocks can be attributed to a pro-middle class Budget 2025, wherein the finance minister has exempted tax on income up to Rs 12 lakh from financial year 2025-26 onwards. That apart, the Street is now expecting a 25 basis points rate cut in the upcoming RBI Policy. As such, can real-estate stocks extend the current rally or will they hit a roadblock going ahead? Here's how the key realty stocks are placed on the technical charts. Nifty Realty Current Level: 958 Upside Potential: 13.4% Support: 915; 890 Resistance: 1,010 The Nifty Realty index has logged gains for the last seven straight trading sessions. In the process, the index is seen quoting above its 20-DMA (Daily Moving Average) for the last three trading sessions, and has also given a buy signal on the super trend line. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART Thus, the near-term bias for the Nifty Realty index is expected to remain favourable as long as the index holds above 890 levels; with near support for the index seen around its 20-DMA at 915 levels. On the upside, the Nifty Realty can rally towards 1,086; with interim resistance expected around 1,010 levels. Do note the broader trend of the Realty index looks weak, as the index has been making lower highs and lower lows on the weekly scale. ALSO READ: Nifty Realty stocks trade below 200-DMAs; index down 18% in Jan; what next? DLF Current Price: Rs 762 Upside Potential: 15.9% Support: Rs 738; Rs 700 Resistance: Rs 810; Rs 838 DLF stock has gained nearly 11 per cent from its recent low of Rs 691. The stock at present is seen within striking distance of its near-term hurdle at Rs 783; above which the stock can potentially rally to Rs 883. Interim resistance for the stock can be anticipated around Rs 810 and Rs 838 levels. On the downside, the stock has near support at Rs 738, below which the key long-term support stands at Rs 700. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART Godrej Properties Current Price: Rs 2,400 Upside Potential: 12.5% Support: Rs 2,305; Rs 2,233 Resistance: Rs 2,500; Rs 2,627 Godrej Properties is seen attempting a positive breakout on the daily scale; a close above Rs 2,390 will confirm the same. On the upside, the stock can potentially spurt towards Rs 2,700 levels; with intermediate resistance expected around Rs 2,500 and Rs 2,627 levels. Key supports on the downside stand at Rs 2,305 and Rs 2,233. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART ALSO READ: Nifty may target 24,300 post Budget; Trump tariff, RBI policy key triggers Macrotech Developers (Lodha) Current Price: Rs 1,278 Upside Potential: 13.5% Support: Rs 1,180 Resistance: Rs 1,300; Rs 1,370 Shares of Lodha have rallied by 24 per cent from the January lows of Rs 1,053. The stock is now seen testing resistance around the key hurdle at Rs 1,300. Break and sustained trade above the same can trigger a rally towards Rs 1,450; with interim resistance likely around Rs 1,370. On the downside, the stock can slip back to Rs 1,180 in case of profit-taking. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART Oberoi Realty Current Price: Rs 1,816 Upside Potential: 12.9% Support: Rs 1,773; Rs 1,707 Resistance: Rs 1,930 Oberoi Realty has climbed back above its 200-DMA, which stands at Rs 1,773. The near-term bias is likely to remain cautiously optimistic as long as the stock trades above Rs 1,773 and Rs 1,707 support area. On the upside, the stock needs to break and trade consistently above Rs 1,930 for further gains up to Rs 2,050. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART Phoenix Mills Current Price: Rs 1,770 Upside Potential: 14.4% Support: Rs 1,722; Rs 1,670; Rs 1,650 Resistance: Rs 1,865; Rs 1,900 Phoenix Mills has soared by 27.5 per cent from its low of Rs 1,450 on January 27 to a high of Rs 1,850 yesterday. In the process, the stock managed to cross all the key moving averages on the daily scale. For now, the stock is expected to trade with a positive bias as long as the stock holds above the 100-DMA at Rs 1,650. Near support for the stock exists at 1,722 and Rs 1,670. On the upside, the stock seems on course to test Rs 2,025 levels; with interim resistance placed at Rs 1,865 and Rs 1,900 levels. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART