Logistics operator Blue Dart expands direct reach to over 300 pin codes

Logistics operator Blue Dart on Tuesday said it has expanded its direct reach to over 300 pin codes, which represents a significant increase in the company's direct coverage capabilities.

By leveraging Blue Dart's connectivity to these additional pin codes, businesses can enhance their supply efficiency through faster, safer, and more cost-effective movements, the company said.

Besides, the customers will also benefit from improved transit times, reliability, and access to a broader network.

"By expanding our direct reach to more pin codes, we enhance accessibility and empower SMEs and MSMEs to connect and expand their business to both domestic and international markets," said Balfour Manuel, Managing Director at Blue Dart.