L&T bets on green hydrogen, battery storage, T&D to drive utilities growth

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) views green hydrogen as the most critical segment as it gradually builds its presence in the space, even as large-scale battery storage and transmission and distribution (T&D) remain key growth drivers for the company’s utilities business.

Why does L&T see green hydrogen as a priority area?

T Madhava Das, whole-time director and senior executive vice-president (utilities), L&T, said green hydrogen is the most critical segment for the company. “Under our energy portfolio, we have created a separate company called L&T Energy Green Tech Ltd. We are concentrating on projects, but we are doing it step by