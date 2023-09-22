Lupin acquires five legacy brands from Meranini to solidify its portfolio

Pharmaceutical major Lupin Limited has announced the signing of an agreement to acquire five legacy brands engaged in strategic therapy domains from A Menarini Private Limited, according to a press release from the company. The brands acquired are Piclin (Picosulphate Sodium), Menocytl (Otilonium Bromide), Sucramal O (Sucralfate + Oxetacaine), Pyridium (Phenazopyridine), and Distaclor (Cefaclor).

Lupin has been marketing these brands in the Indian markets since July 2021 under an agreement with A Menarini India Private Limited. The acquisition will strengthen Lupin's foothold in the Indian pharmaceutical sector, the company stated.

Commenting on the acquisition, Managing Director of Lupin India, Nilesh Gupta, remarked, "This acquisition aligns well with our strategic aim to broaden our presence in the Indian market. By offering a comprehensive range of products, our objective is to deliver even greater value to our stakeholders and the communities we serve."

Girisan Kariangal, Managing Director of Menarini India, said, "Lupin has been successfully marketing the scope brands for Menarini since 2021, which stands as a testament to our evolved collaboration. I am pleased that Lupin will now carry forward their legacy with full trademark ownership."

Menarini India is a fully-owned subsidiary of the Menarini Group.