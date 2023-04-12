close

Lupin Diagnostics launches regional reference laboratory in Bengaluru

After establishing a presence in Hyderabad, this launch expands footprint in South India

Peerzada Abrar Bengaluru
Ravindra Kumar, CEO of Lupin Diagnostics

Ravindra Kumar (left), CEO of Lupin Diagnostics

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 12 2023 | 9:11 PM IST
Global pharma major Lupin Limited (Lupin) said it has launched its new regional reference laboratory in Bengaluru, Karnataka, as part of the expansion of its diagnostics network. The firm said the new laboratory marks a significant step forward in Lupin Diagnostics' mission to provide accessible and affordable diagnostics and preventive healthcare services across India. The regional reference laboratory complements the company's existing network of 25 laboratories and over 410 collection centers across India.
The new laboratory in Bengaluru is equipped with cutting-edge technologies and staffed by highly qualified clinical experts. The firm said this would enable Lupin Diagnostics to deliver high-quality and reliable diagnostic services to patients and consumers across Bengaluru and neighboring cities.

“Accurate diagnosis is crucial for effective disease management, and we are committed to providing our patients with reliable, high-quality diagnostic services,” said Ravindra Kumar, CEO of Lupin Diagnostics. “With our cutting-edge technology and personalized smart reports, patients and doctors can gain valuable insights into health trends and make informed decisions about treatment options,” he added.
In addition to routine and specialized tests, the laboratory offers a comprehensive range of diagnostics services. These include molecular diagnostics, cytogenetics, flow cytometry, cytology, microbiology, serology, haematology, histopathology, immunology, routine biochemistry, among others. The firm said Lupin Diagnostics leverages automation and streamlined processes to deliver highly accurate test results, empowering patients to make informed decisions about their health.

Lupin said 2 of its laboratories have already achieved NABL (National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories) accreditation.

Topics : Lupin | Bangalore

First Published: Apr 12 2023 | 8:54 PM IST

