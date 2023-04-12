Lupin Diagnostics launches regional reference laboratory in Bengaluru

The new laboratory in Bengaluru is equipped with cutting-edge technologies and staffed by highly qualified clinical experts. The firm said this would enable Lupin Diagnostics to deliver high-quality and reliable diagnostic services to patients and consumers across Bengaluru and neighboring cities.

Global pharma major Lupin Limited (Lupin) said it has launched its new regional reference laboratory in Bengaluru, Karnataka, as part of the expansion of its diagnostics network. The firm said the new laboratory marks a significant step forward in Lupin Diagnostics' mission to provide accessible and affordable diagnostics and preventive healthcare services across India. The regional reference laboratory complements the company's existing network of 25 laboratories and over 410 collection centers across India.