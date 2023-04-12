Lupin Diagnostics launches regional reference laboratory in Bengaluru

Global pharma major Lupin Limited (Lupin) said it has launched its new regional reference laboratory in Bengaluru, Karnataka, as part of the expansion of its diagnostics network. The firm said the new laboratory marks a significant step forward in Lupin Diagnostics' mission to provide accessible and affordable diagnostics and preventive healthcare services across India. The regional reference laboratory complements the company's existing network of 25 laboratories and over 410 collection centers across India.
The new laboratory in Bengaluru is equipped with cutting-edge technologies and staffed by highly qualified clinical experts. The firm said this would enable Lupin Diagnostics to deliver high-quality and reliable diagnostic services to patients and consumers across Bengaluru and neighboring cities.
“Accurate diagnosis is crucial for effective disease management, and we are committed to providing our patients with reliable, high-quality diagnostic services,” said Ravindra Kumar, CEO of Lupin Diagnostics. “With our cutting-edge technology and personalized smart reports, patients and doctors can gain valuable insights into health trends and make informed decisions about treatment options,” he added.
In addition to routine and specialized tests, the laboratory offers a comprehensive range of diagnostics services. These include molecular diagnostics, cytogenetics, flow cytometry, cytology, microbiology, serology, haematology, histopathology, immunology, routine biochemistry, among others. The firm said Lupin Diagnostics leverages automation and streamlined processes to deliver highly accurate test results, empowering patients to make informed decisions about their health.
Lupin said 2 of its laboratories have already achieved NABL (National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories) accreditation.
Also Read
Brokerages downgrade Lupin post weak Q3; see up to 17% downside
Amid US watchdog heat, it is life as usual at Global Pharma'S Chennai unit
Lupin Pharma launches Lurasidone Hydrochloride Tablets in US
Fosun's sale of Gland Pharma to become India's biggest pharma deal: Report
Lupin to enter cardio-vascular therapeutics space in 10 cities by Feb
Krithivasan to take charge as TCS's new CEO and MD from June 1
Indian Oil may offer domestic airlines a stake in its green fuel plant
Knight Frank appoints India head Shishir Baijal on group executive board
PhonePe raises $100 million additional funding from General Atlantic
Zerodha forms joint venture with Amazon-backed Smallcase for AMC operations
Lupin
- NSE
- BSE
- 1D
- 5D
- 1M
- 3M
- 6M
- 5Y