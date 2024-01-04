Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Lupin gets USFDA approval to market generic medication to treat diabetes

The company's product is a generic equivalent of AstraZeneca AB's Qtern tablets, it added

Lupin Pharma

Lupin Pharma

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 04 2024 | 8:02 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Drug firm Lupin on Thursday said it has received approval from the US health regulator to market a generic medication to treat diabetes.
The company has received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its abbreviated new drug application for Dapagliflozin and Saxagliptin tablets, the Mumbai-based drug maker said in a regulatory filing.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The company's product is a generic equivalent of AstraZeneca AB's Qtern tablets, it added.
This generic product will be manufactured at its Pithampur facility, the company said.
Dapagliflozin and Saxagliptin tablets are indicated as an adjunct to diet and exercise to improve glycemic control in adults with type 2 diabetes mellitus.
As per IQVIA data, Dapagliflozin and Saxagliptin tablets had estimated annual sales of USD 5 million in the US market.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

USFDA approves new version of diabetes drug Mounjaro for weight loss

Lupin's net profit jumps nearly four-fold on strong US growth, stock up

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals gets USFDA nod to market generic diabetes drug

Lupin receives USFDA approval for generic blood pressure lowering drug

Glenmark cuts diabetes drug cost by 70% with first Indian biosimilar launch

Reliance Jio gained 3.15 million users in October, shows Trai data

Zomato begins liquidation of its Vietnam-based step-down subsidiary

Adani Ports to tap bond market for first time in more than two years

NHPC pledges to invest Rs 4k cr in 750 MW Kuppa hydro storage project

Medway Hospitals raises $5m in funding round led by Kyra Ventures

Topics : Lupin USFDA generic drugs Diabetes drug

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 04 2024 | 8:02 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveArvind Kejriwal ED Raid Live UpdatesIran Bomb BlastsGold Silver Price TodayDelhi Air PollutionTorrent Power Share PricePoonawalla FincorpBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon