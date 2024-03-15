Sensex (    %)
                             
Lupin gets USFDA nod to market a generic drug to treat bacterial infections

The company has received approval from the USFDA for Doxycycline for Injection USP, the Mumbai-based drug maker said in a statement

Lupin CEO Vinita Gupta

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 15 2024 | 10:09 PM IST

Drug maker Lupin on Friday said it has received approval from the US health regulator to market a generic medication to treat bacterial infections, in America.
The company has received approval from the USFDA for Doxycycline for Injection USP, the Mumbai-based drug maker said in a statement.
The company's product is the generic equivalent of Pfizer Inc's Vibramycin for injection, it added.
The product will be manufactured at its Nagpur facility, Lupin said.
Doxycycline for Injection USP is indicated to reduce the development of drug-resistant bacteria.
As per the IQVIA MAT January 2024 data, Doxycycline for Injection USP had estimated annual sales of USD 47 million in the US market.

First Published: Mar 15 2024 | 10:09 PM IST

