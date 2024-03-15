Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Muthoot Microfin announces foray in Telangana with 4 branches in 1st phase

These branches will serve locations including Bhuvanagiri, Jangaon, Hanmakonda and Parakala, enhancing accessibility to financial services, the company said in a release

Muthoot Microfin COO Udeesh Ullas

Muthoot Microfin COO Udeesh Ullas inaugurating one of the branches in Telangana | Image: x @MuthootMicrofin

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 15 2024 | 9:18 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Muthoot Microfin on Friday announced foray in Telangana and will inaugurate four branches in the state during March in the first phase of expansion.
These branches will serve locations including Bhuvanagiri, Jangaon, Hanmakonda and Parakala, enhancing accessibility to financial services, the company said in a release.
 
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Subsequently, Muthoot Microfin plans to further establish branches in Andhra Pradesh by June 2024, reinforcing its commitment to advancing financial inclusion in the two states.
"In line with our growth strategy of increasing our distribution network and acquiring new customers, we will further expand our operations in Telangana. Soon, we will be entering Andhra Pradesh as well," said Sadaf Sayeed, CEO, Muthoot Microfin.
Muthoot Microfin is a part of Muthoot Pappachan Group (also known as Muthoot Blue). It provides financial assistance through micro loans such as income generating loans to women engaged in small businesses.
The company has 3.28 million active customers served through 1,424 branches spread across 18 states and 346 districts.

 

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Muthoot Microfin IPO: Issue size, GMP, financials, should you apply?

SBI buys Rs 200 cr worth non-convertible debentures of Muthoot Fincorp

Muthoot Microfin lists at 5% per cent discount against issue price

Major Gold financer Muthoot Fincorp launches Rs 300-cr NCDs issue

Telangana 2023 LIVE updates: As Congress secures 64 seats, BRS ousted

Govt nod for 17% wage hike for Life Insurance Corporation employees

Thermax plans commercial-scale trial on high-ash coal gasification project

Paytm Payments Bank releases FAQs on refund, closing FASTag accounts

Qatar Airways plans 150 widebody orders from Boeing, Airbus; eyes expansion

Accept new pay structure by EOD: Vistara gives ultimatum to pilots

Topics : Muthoot Microfin IPO Telangana Muthoot Pappachan Group Andhra Pradesh

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 15 2024 | 9:18 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveByjuLok Sabha Election 2024 LIVEPaytm Share PriceWhatsApp FeaturesGoogle I/O 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon