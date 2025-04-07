Monday, April 07, 2025 | 09:49 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Macrotech Q4 pre-sales rise 14% to Rs 4,810 crore on strong housing demand

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Real estate company Macrotech Developers Ltd on Monday reported a 14 per cent increase in sales bookings to a record Rs 4,810 crore in the fourth quarter of this fiscal mainly on strong housing demand.

Its sales bookings stood at Rs 4,230 crore in the year-ago period.

In a regulatory filing, Mumbai-based Macrotech Developers informed that the company's sales bookings grew 21 per cent last fiscal year to Rs 17,630 crore from Rs 14,520 crore in the FY24. 

"We achieved our best-ever quarter pre-sales of Rs 4,810 crore, showing 14per cent Y-o-Y (year-on-year) growth. With this, we have achieved pre-sales of Rs 17,630 crore in FY25 (up 21 per cent Y-o-Y), surpassing our FY25 guidance and delivering sustainable, predictable 20 per cent growth," the company said.

 

Macrotech Developers, which sells properties under the Lodha brand, is one of the largest real estate companies in the country.

It has a significant presence in Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Pune and Bengaluru housing markets.

Abhishek Lodha-led Macrotech Developers is engaged in a legal battle with House of Abhinandan Lodha, a company formed by his younger brother, over the use of the brand name 'Lodha'.

First Published: Apr 07 2025 | 9:47 AM IST

