Adani, Vedanta, Patanjali among 26 vying for Jaiprakash Associates' assets

JAL was admitted to the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) through the National Company Law Tribunal, Allahabad Bench, order dated June 3, 2024

The deadline for submitting expressions of interest (EOIs) ended on March 25. The 26 suitors are prospective resolution applicants for JAL.

Subrata Panda Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 06 2025 | 3:34 PM IST

As many as 26 suitors, including Adani Enterprises, Vedanta, Jindal India Power, Kotak Alternate Asset Managers, and Patanjali Ayurveda, among others, have expressed interest in acquiring assets of beleaguered Jaiprakash Associates Ltd (JAL), according to an exchange filing.
 
Other entities interested in acquiring assets of Jaiprakash Associates include Dalmia Cement, Asset Reconstruction Company (India) Ltd, JC Flowers Asset Reconstruction, Torrent Power, Jindal Power, Authum Investment & Infrastructure, GRM Business, Oberoi Realty and others.
 
JAL was admitted to the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) through the National Company Law Tribunal, Allahabad Bench, order dated June 3, 2024.
 
 
JAL was part of a list of 30 companies that were directed by the Reserve Bank of India to be referred to the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) in August 2017. This was the second list put together by the regulator, and Jaypee Infratech, the group’s infrastructure subsidiary, had already featured on the first list of 12 large corporate accounts for immediate insolvency action in June 2017, a list that came to be known as “the dirty dozen”.
 
Financial creditors to the company have an aggregated claim of Rs 57,185 crore against the company. Of this, a consortium of banks headed by State Bank of India (SBI) has transferred its exposure to state-owned National Asset Reconstruction Company Ltd (NARCL), resulting in NARCL having the largest claim among creditors.
 
JAL is an industrial conglomerate, whose lines of business include engineering and construction, cement, power, hospitality, real estate, and expressways and highways.

First Published: Apr 06 2025 | 3:34 PM IST

