Engineering and construction conglomerate Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Friday said it has bagged a mega order worth over Rs 7,000 crore to design and construct an underground road tunnel.

The project was won by heavy civil infrastructure business vertical of L&T Construction from Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA).

The contract is for design and construction of an underground road tunnel between Orange Gate, Eastern Free Way to Marine Drive coastal road in Mumbai.

In a statement, the company said that the scope of work for project comprises design and construction of twin road tunnels using tunnel boring machines (TBMs), connecting these tunnels to the existing elevated Eastern Freeway at Orange Gate near its southern terminal through transition ramps and to Marine Drive in Mumbai.

The project is expected to be completed in 54 months.

L&T is a $23-billion multinational firm which is engaged in engineering, procurement and construction projects, hi-tech manufacturing and services. It operates in over 50 countries worldwide.