Ola Electric launches festive Muhurat Mahotsav with scooters from ₹49,999

Ola Electric launches festive Muhurat Mahotsav with scooters from ₹49,999

Under Ola Muhurat Mahotsav, the customers now stand a chance to own Ola's scooters and motorcycles daily at never-before-seen prices, the Bengaluru-based electric two-wheeler maker said

Under the Muhurat Mahotsav, S1 X 2kWh and Roadster X 2.5kW will be priced at Rs 49,999 (Photo: Reuters)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 23 2025 | 2:22 PM IST

Ola Electric on Tuesday announced a festive campaign with prices of its S1 scooters and Roadster X motorcycles starting at ₹49,999 for nine days starting September 23.

Under Ola Muhurat Mahotsav, the customers now stand a chance to own Ola's scooters and motorcycles daily at never-before-seen prices, the Bengaluru-based electric two-wheeler maker said in a statement.

Under the Muhurat Mahotsav, S1 X 2kWh and Roadster X 2.5kW will be priced at ₹49,999, and S1 Pro+ 5.2kWh, and Roadster X+ 9.1kWh will be priced at ₹99,999, it added.

Both S1 Pro+ 5.2kWh and Roadster X+ 9.1kWh come with 4680 Bharat Cell battery packs. The company said it will offer limited units of the S1 and Roadster at these prices on a first-come, first-served basis, with Muhurat time-slots being announced on the brand's social media handles each day.

 

"The Muhurat Mahotsav is not just about never-before prices, it's about making world-class EVs accessible to every Indian household, while celebrating our shared belief that India's modernity must be rooted in its own identity," a company spokesperson said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sep 23 2025 | 2:22 PM IST

