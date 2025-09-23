Tuesday, September 23, 2025 | 04:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Bengaluru Airport City ties up with GAIL to expand gas distribution

Bengaluru Airport City ties up with GAIL to expand gas distribution

The upcoming facility will include a Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) station and associated infrastructure, Piped Natural Gas (PNG) installations, and other clean energy solutions, it said

GAIL

BACL is a wholly owned subsidiary of Bangalore International Airport Limited, BIAL (operator of Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru).

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 23 2025 | 3:58 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Bengaluru Airport City Limited (BACL) on Tuesday announced signing an agreement with GAIL Gas Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of GAIL (India) Limited, to develop a city gas distribution facility at Bengaluru Airport City, marking a significant step towards building a cleaner, greener energy ecosystem.

The upcoming facility will include a Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) station and associated infrastructure, Piped Natural Gas (PNG) installations, and other clean energy solutions, it said.

Alongside fuel services, the station will also feature non-fuel retail and convenience offerings for the wider public, officials said.

"By facilitating CNG infrastructure for taxis, buses, logistics fleets, and last-mile connectivity vehicles at and around Kempegowda International Airport Bengaluru (BLR Airport), the project will position Bengaluru Airport City as a showcase for integrating sustainable energy solutions into urban and commercial hubs. The development also enhances the attractiveness of the Airport City as a smart, green business destination aligned with international sustainability standards," BACL said, in a statement.

 

BACL is a wholly owned subsidiary of Bangalore International Airport Limited, BIAL (operator of Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru).

Also Read

airport, tourists, passengers

Cyberattack disrupts check-in, boarding systems at major European airports

Adani Airport Holdings, Adani Airport, spicejet

Adani group airports planning to test pre-booked security check slotspremium

Amit Shah, Home Minister

Shah launches faster immigration clearance programme at 5 more airports

SKG Rahate

Aera to hold airport operators accountable for third-party service quality

mumbai airport, CSIA, MIAL, T2

Mumbai airport logs flat passenger growth at 13.6 mn in June quarter

According to Rao Munukutla, Executive Director and CEO of BACL, the upcoming city gas distribution facility of GAIL Gas in Bengaluru Airport City marks a transformative step in advancing India's clean energy transition.

"To be established within our Airport City that has already achieved the prestigious IGBC Green Cities Platinum Rating, this development reinforces our position as a leader in sustainable urban innovation," he said.

Goutom Chakraborty, Chief Executive Officer of GAIL Gas Limited said, Our company continues to lead the way in promoting the adoption of environmentally friendly and cost-effective natural gas. The establishment of the CNG station within Bengaluru Airport City will greatly benefit thousands of vehicles, providing convenient access to CNG refuelling for commuters traveling to and from the airport. GAIL Gas remains committed to making Bengaluru a cleaner and greener city with its continued efforts. According to an official statement, GAIL Gas has been authorised by the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board to implement city gas distribution project in the geographical areas of Bengaluru Urban and Rural Districts.

GAIL Gas is supplying PNG to domestic households, industries and commercial customers, and CNG to vehicles through its stations across the districts, it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Ola Electric, OLA

Ola Electric launches festive Muhurat Mahotsav with scooters from ₹49,999

Vedanta

Vedanta's JAL deal puts govt stake in HZL & BALCO at risk: US short seller

solar

ACME Solar secures ₹1,100 cr SBI funding for 300 MW project in Rajasthan

Super.money fintech firm upi flipkart

Walmart-backed Flipkart to invest $300 million in fintech unit Super.money

KEC International (Photo: Trade Brains)

KEC International bags ₹3,243 crore orders for transmission line, towerspremium

Topics : Airports GAIL

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 23 2025 | 3:58 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksAnand Rathi Share IPOGold-Silver Price TodayIvalue Infosolutions IPO AllotmentGST on InsuranceUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon