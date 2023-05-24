Mahindra & Mahindra sells entire stake in Mahindra CIE at Rs 447.6 a share

"We would like to inform you that the company has today sold its entire stake comprising 1,21,22,068 equity shares representing 3.195 per cent of the paid-up share capital of CIE," it said.

Mahindra & Mahindra on Wednesday announced selling its entire 3.195 per cent stake in Mahindra CIE. In a filing, the company said that the sale has been executed at a gross price of Rs 447.65 per equity share.