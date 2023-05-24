close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Falling behind in online sales, Xiaomi to focus on offline channels

Industry estimates say that more than 60 per cent of Xiaomi India's revenue comes from online sales

BS Web Team New Delhi
Xiaomi

Representative image

2 min read Last Updated : May 24 2023 | 10:09 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Smartphone maker Xiaomi is working to increase its offline presence in India to regain lost market share in the country, The Economic Times (ET) reports. This is a shift from its earlier online-centric strategy that made Xiaomi the number one mobile seller in the country.
Citing data from Counterpoint Research, the report said that Xiaomi India has registered a 44 per cent decline in its sales in the first quarter of 2023. The company is looking for more than a dozen employees with expertise in strengthening its offline market presence to manage this situation.

To this end, Xiaomi is hiring multiple cluster managers and zonal sales managers to maximise its sales through offline channels. It is especially targeting tier-2 cities for this purpose, the report said.
These new hires will be responsible for bolstering Xiaomi's business across categories. Working towards building the brand presence, these professionals will also drive sales through offline channels. They will also strengthen Xiaomi's relationship with local distributors, retailers and regulatory bodies.

Experts who watch the industry closely said that Xiaomi is doing this to counter the decline in online sales. Xiaomi's sales have declined significantly through online channels, and thus Xiaomi is trying to tap into the offline market, which has been growing faster for the company.
Xiaomi slipped from its top spot in the Indian smartphone market in 2022, Counterpoint Research data said. Industry estimates say that over 60 per cent of Xiaomi India's revenue comes from online sales.

Also Read

Xiaomi 12 Pro, Redmi K50i available at discounted prices on Amazon: Details

POCO announces Flipkart Big Saving Days sale offers on smartphones: Details

Online smartphone sales cross offline numbers for first time ever in 2022

Flipkart Big Saving Days sale: Know deals, discounts, bank offers on phones

Xiaomi 13 Ultra: What's new in camera smartphone co-engineered with Leica

Billionaire Anil Agarwal's debt-cut blitz turns heat on Vedanta units

Adani Green Energy to seek board approval to raise up to $1 billion

Rajiv Jain's GQG Partners to invest another $1 bn in Adani group stocks

Meta sells Giphy for $53mn to Shutterstock after UK blocked purchase

Anil Agarwal's Vedanta raises about $850 million via JPMorgan, Oaktree loan

Topics : Xiaomi Xiaomi 5G smartphone Xiaomi smartphones Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 Xiaomi India BS Web Reports Flipkart smartphone sales Online smartphone sales

First Published: May 24 2023 | 10:09 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Billionaire Anil Agarwal's debt-cut blitz turns heat on Vedanta units

Anil Agarwal
4 min read

Adani Green Energy to seek board approval to raise up to $1 billion

Adani
2 min read

Rajiv Jain's GQG Partners to invest another $1 bn in Adani group stocks

GQG’s Rajiv Jain
2 min read

Meta sells Giphy for $53mn to Shutterstock after UK blocked purchase

Meta, Meta India, Manish Chopra quits
3 min read

Anil Agarwal's Vedanta raises about $850 million via JPMorgan, Oaktree loan

Anil Agarwal
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

GQG's Jain raises stake in Adani stocks by 10% to $3.5 bn; to buy more

GQG’s Rajiv Jain
2 min read

Amara Raja Batteries Q4 results: Consolidated profit rises 41% to Rs 139 cr

The combined net profit of 20 cyclical companies in the index is expected to grow by 38.8 per cent YoY to Rs 1.01 trillion
3 min read

NMDC Q4 results: Net profit rises 22% to Rs 2,277 cr, revenue falls 13%

Govt to sell up to 7.5% in NMDC via OFS on Tuesday, may get Rs 3,621 cr
2 min read

Biocon Q4 results: Net profit rises 31% to Rs 313 cr, revenue up 57%

SAT stays Biocon insider trading order
3 min read

Zerodha's co-founder, Nikhil Kamath is backing on domestic consumption

Nikhil Kamath
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon