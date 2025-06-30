Monday, June 30, 2025 | 11:58 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Mahindra Lifespace buys 9-acre land parcel in Bengaluru for ₹199 crore

Mahindra Lifespace buys 9-acre land parcel in Bengaluru for ₹199 crore

The company has acquired Shreyas Stones Pvt Ltd, which owns 8.79-acre land parcel in Bengaluru

Housing, Realty, Real Estate

Mahindra Lifespace has been acquiring land aggressively in the past few years to expand its business amid strong demand for residential properties

Press Trust of India
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 30 2025 | 11:52 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Realty firm Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd has acquired around 9-acre land in Bengaluru for nearly ₹200 crore to develop a housing project.

The company has acquired Shreyas Stones Pvt Ltd (SSPL), which owns 8.79-acre land parcel in Bengaluru.

In a statement on Monday, Mahindra Lifespace Developers said it has "signed a Share Purchase Agreement (SPA) with SSPL, whereby the shareholders of SSPL have agreed to sell their entire stake (100 per cent of the equity shares)."  The company will acquire 10,000 equity shares, having face value of ₹10 each, for ₹199 crore.  ALSO READ: Mahindra Lifespaces to redevelop Mulund West project worth ₹1,250 crore

 

"This acquisition unlocks a premium development opportunity with an estimated Gross Development Value (GDV) of ₹1,100 crore," the company said.

Amit Kumar Sinha, managing director & CEO, Mahindra Lifespace Developers said, "This acquisition marks a key milestone in strengthening our presence in North Bengaluru, one of the city's most promising real estate corridors."  With this parcel adjoining an existing land, he said the company now has an opportunity to create a unified, high-quality premium development with a combined GDV potential of approximately ₹2,100 crore.

Also Read

Mahindra Lifespaces

Mahindra Lifespaces to redevelop Mulund West project worth ₹1,250 crore

real estate, luxury homes

Mahindra Lifespace shares up 5% on securing redevelopment project in Mulund

Mahindra Lifespaces

Mahindra Lifespace Q4 sale bookings decline 3% to Rs 1,055 crore

Mahindra Lifespace

Mahindra Lifespaces to redevelop two societies in Mumbai's Lokhandwala

Mahindra Lifespaces

Mahindra Lifespaces inks Rs 1,650 crore pact with Livingstone Infra

SSPL owns around 8.79 acres of land at Navaratna Agrahara Village in North Bengaluru.

Mahindra Lifespace has been acquiring land aggressively in the past few years to expand its business amid strong demand for residential properties.

The company's development footprint spans 47.56 million sq ft (saleable area) of completed, ongoing and forthcoming residential projects across seven Indian cities. It also has over 5,000 acres of ongoing and forthcoming projects under development / management at its integrated developments / industrial clusters across four locations.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Meta vs OpenAI

Meta AI talent raid: OpenAI promises to reward employees after 8 poached

Anil Chalamalasetty and Mahesh Kolli, Founders - AM Green & Greenko

AM Green buys 17.5% Greenko stake from ORIX in $1.4 bn green energy deal

Godrej, Godrej properties

Godrej Properties buys 43-acre land in Panipat, aims ₹1,250 cr revenue

satsure, dhruva space

SatSure, Dhruva Space sign MoU to deliver end-to-end space-based solutions

Adani Green Energy solar project, 7 GW solar power project, Andhra Pradesh solar energy, Azure Power PPA transfer, SECI solar projects, CERC solar ruling, solar power regulatory approval, Adani Green Energy SECI deal, 2.3 GW PPA Adani, solar energy I

Adani Green becomes first Indian firm to cross 15 GW renewable capacity

Topics : Mahindra Lifespace Mahindra Group Bengaluru

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 30 2025 | 11:52 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayHDB Financial IPO Allotment TodayLatest News LIVESambhv Steel IPO AllotmentDelhi Weather TodayJagannath Yatra 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon