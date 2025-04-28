Monday, April 28, 2025 | 04:43 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Mahindra Lifespace Q4 sale bookings decline 3% to Rs 1,055 crore

Mahindra Lifespace Q4 sale bookings decline 3% to Rs 1,055 crore

Mahindra Lifespace is one of the leading real estate developers in the country.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 28 2025 | 4:40 PM IST

Realty firm Mahindra Lifespaces Developers Ltd's sale bookings in the residential segment fell 3 per cent to Rs 1,055 crore in the latest March quarter, but the total pre-sales in the entire 2024-25 fiscal increased 20 per cent to Rs 2,804 crore.

The company's sale bookings stood at Rs 1,086 crore in the fourth quarter of 2023-24 and Rs 2,328 crore in the entire 2023-24 fiscal, according to an investors' presentation.

On Friday, Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd reported a 19 per cent increase in net profit to Rs 85.09 crore for the quarter ended March 2025. Its net profit stood at Rs 71.48 crore in the year-ago period.

 

Total income rose marginally to Rs 55.44 crore in the January-March period of the last fiscal from Rs 54.60 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year.

During 2024-25 fiscal, the company's net profit declined to Rs 60.94 crore from Rs 97.95 crore in the preceding year.

Total income grew to Rs 463.87 crore in the last fiscal from Rs 279.12 crore in the 2023-24.

Established in 1994, Mahindra Lifespaces Developers Ltd's development footprint spans 41.11 million sq ft (saleable area) of completed, ongoing and forthcoming residential projects across seven Indian cities. It has over 5,000 acres of ongoing and forthcoming projects under development/ management at its integrated developments/industrial clusters.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Mahindra Lifespace Q4 Results

First Published: Apr 28 2025 | 4:40 PM IST

