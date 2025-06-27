Friday, June 27, 2025 | 10:28 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Mahindra Lifespace shares up 5% on securing redevelopment project in Mulund

Mahindra Lifespace shares up 5% on securing redevelopment project in Mulund

Mahindra Lifespace Developers share price rose after the company announced that it emerged as the preferred developer for the redevelopment of a premium housing society in Mulund (West), Mumbai.

real estate, luxury homes

Mahindra Lifespace Developers, the real estate and infrastructure arm of the Mahindra Group, is among India’s leading developers committed to sustainable urbanisation.

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 27 2025 | 10:28 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Mahindra Lifespace share price: Mahindra Lifespace Developers shares price was buzzing in trade on Friday, June 27, 2025, with the scrip rallying up to 4.63 per cent to an intraday high of ₹378 per share.
 
Around 10:10 AM, Mahindra Lifespace share price was trading 1.52 per cent at ₹366.75 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.08 per cent higher at 83,821.22 levels.  READ STOCK MARKET UPDATES TODAY LIVE
 

What triggered the up move in Mahindra Lifespace share price?

 
Mahindra Lifespace Developers share price rose after the company announced that it emerged as the preferred developer for the redevelopment of a premium housing society in Mulund (West), Mumbai. 
 
 
The project covers a 3.08-acre land parcel with an estimated development value of around ₹1,250 crore, the company revealed, in a statement. 
 
Vimalendra Singh, chief business officer - Residential, Mahindra Lifespace Developers, said, “At Mahindra Lifespaces, our redevelopment philosophy centres around creating value for residents and the city. We aim to blend design excellence with sustainability and on time delivery. With robust connectivity and access to employment hubs in South Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Thane, this project is poised to be a key contributor to the area's continued growth story.”

Also Read

Nykaa is expecting the fashion business to be EBITDA breakeven by FY26. For FY25, the EBITDA was a negative 8.3 per cent. (Nykaa | Credit: X)

Brokerages bullish on Nykaa's BPC growth, cautious on fashion outlook

oil trade, Russia, Crude Oil, Vladimir Putin, US sanctions

OMC stocks: HPCL, BPCL, IOC slip up to 5% a day after crude oil jumps 4%

Gold

Muthoot Fin, Manappuram gain upto 8% ahead of RBI releasing gold loan norms

Niva Bupa

Niva Bupa share price drops 11% in trade on Monday, June 2; here's why

A farmer sprays pesticides at a mustard field, in Kamrup district of Assam, Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023. (PTI Photo)

This pesticide co's stock fell 10%; hit 52-week low on posting weak Q4

 
Its prime location offers strong connectivity—just 1.4 km from the upcoming Mumbai Metro Line 5 and 0.8 km from the Goregaon-Mulund Link Road. 
 
Moreover, the site has easy access to the Eastern Express Highway and the Mulund-Airoli Bridge, ensuring easy travel to Navi Mumbai and key business districts.  ALSO READ | PNB Housing gets new 'Buy' from UBS on above average growth; stock up 2%
 

About Mahindra Lifespace

 
Mahindra Lifespace Developers, the real estate and infrastructure arm of the Mahindra Group, is among India’s leading developers committed to sustainable urbanisation. 
 
With a strong presence across 9 major Indian cities, the company has delivered 53 residential projects, encompassing 21.14 million square feet of completed development. 
 
It currently has 16.19 million sq ft of ongoing and upcoming projects across various segments. Mahindra Lifespaces focuses on mid-premium and affordable housing, along with integrated cities and industrial clusters, offering a diversified portfolio catering to a wide range of homebuyers and businesses.
 
The market capitalisation of Mahindra Lifespace is ₹7,828.62 crore, according to BSE. The company falls under the BSE SmallCap index.
 
The 52-week high of Mahindra Lifespace share is ₹594.59, while its 52-week low is ₹253.78 apiece.

More From This Section

stock prices, Nifty Smallcap, stock market, initial public offering, IPO

Mayasheel Ventures makes positive market debut; shares list at 23% premium

sensex nifty stock market share market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty pare gains; metal, PSU banks rally

ipo market listing share market

Ellenbarrie Industrial IPO allotment today; check status, GMP, listing date

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market

Hitachi Energy share price pops 2% on securing deal from Power Grid Corp

PNB housing finance, Punjab national bank

PNB Housing gets new 'Buy' from UBS on above average growth; stock up 2%

Topics : buzzing stock Mahindra Lifespace Developers Mahindra Lifespace Share price Real estate developers Real estate stocks BSE Sensex Nifty50 Indian equities Markets Sensex Nifty MARKETS TODAY

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 27 2025 | 10:17 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStock to Watch TodayStocks to buy todayDividend Stock TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEGlobe Civil Projects IPOJagannath Yatra 2025Millionaire migration 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon