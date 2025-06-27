Mahindra Lifespace shares up 5% on securing redevelopment project in Mulund

Mahindra Lifespace share price: Mahindra Lifespace Developers shares price was buzzing in trade on Friday, June 27, 2025, with the scrip rallying up to 4.63 per cent to an intraday high of ₹378 per share.
Around 10:10 AM, Mahindra Lifespace share price was trading 1.52 per cent at ₹366.75 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.08 per cent higher at 83,821.22 levels.
What triggered the up move in Mahindra Lifespace share price?
Mahindra Lifespace Developers share price rose after the company announced that it emerged as the preferred developer for the redevelopment of a premium housing society in Mulund (West), Mumbai.
The project covers a 3.08-acre land parcel with an estimated development value of around ₹1,250 crore, the company revealed, in a statement.
Vimalendra Singh, chief business officer - Residential, Mahindra Lifespace Developers, said, “At Mahindra Lifespaces, our redevelopment philosophy centres around creating value for residents and the city. We aim to blend design excellence with sustainability and on time delivery. With robust connectivity and access to employment hubs in South Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Thane, this project is poised to be a key contributor to the area's continued growth story.”
Its prime location offers strong connectivity—just 1.4 km from the upcoming Mumbai Metro Line 5 and 0.8 km from the Goregaon-Mulund Link Road.
Moreover, the site has easy access to the Eastern Express Highway and the Mulund-Airoli Bridge, ensuring easy travel to Navi Mumbai and key business districts.
About Mahindra Lifespace
Mahindra Lifespace Developers, the real estate and infrastructure arm of the Mahindra Group, is among India’s leading developers committed to sustainable urbanisation.
With a strong presence across 9 major Indian cities, the company has delivered 53 residential projects, encompassing 21.14 million square feet of completed development.
It currently has 16.19 million sq ft of ongoing and upcoming projects across various segments. Mahindra Lifespaces focuses on mid-premium and affordable housing, along with integrated cities and industrial clusters, offering a diversified portfolio catering to a wide range of homebuyers and businesses.
The market capitalisation of Mahindra Lifespace is ₹7,828.62 crore, according to BSE. The company falls under the BSE SmallCap index.
The 52-week high of Mahindra Lifespace share is ₹594.59, while its 52-week low is ₹253.78 apiece.