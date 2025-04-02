Wednesday, April 02, 2025 | 08:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Mahindra Lifespaces to redevelop two societies in Mumbai's Lokhandwala

Mahindra Lifespaces to redevelop two societies in Mumbai's Lokhandwala

The project will be pursued under the state's cluster redevelopment scheme

Mahindra Lifespace

Mahindra The company is redeveloping another cluster of three residential buildings in Borivali, in the Mumbai metropolitan region (MMR), with a GDV of Rs 950 crore.

Prachi Pisal Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 02 2025 | 8:47 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Mahindra Lifespace Developers, the real estate and infrastructure development arm of the Mahindra Group, said it will redevelop two residential societies in the Lokhandwala Complex, Andheri West, Mumbai, with a gross development value (GDV) of about Rs 1,200 crore.
 
The project will be pursued under the state's cluster redevelopment scheme. The redevelopment site is located 15 minutes from the upcoming Versova-Bandra Sealink, providing connectivity to other parts of the city.
 
As per 99acres, property rates in Lokhandwala are around Rs 38,650 per square foot of carpet area. The rates have appreciated by about 15.4 per cent in the last five years.
   
Amit Kumar Sinha, managing director and chief executive officer, Mahindra Lifespace Developers, said, "This strategic milestone significantly fortifies our presence in Mumbai's western suburbs, a pivotal market for our growth ambitions. We are most excited to leverage our expertise to create an exceptional living experience."
 
The company is redeveloping another cluster of three residential buildings in Borivali, in the Mumbai metropolitan region (MMR), with a GDV of Rs 950 crore.

Also Read

Stock Market, BSE, NSE, Nifty, Capital

Mahindra Lifespaces shares zoom 12% on partnering with Livingstone Infra

Realty, Real Estate

Mahindra Lifespaces up 4% on inking pact for redevelopment in Mahalaxmi

Domestic equity markets, already under pressure from a record selloff by overseas funds, are potentially facing a new headwind after Israel hit major oil exporter Iran.

DLF, Sobha, Mah Life: Nifty Realty faces 24% downside risk; key levels here

The year was a mixed bag for the real estate industry as housing supply slowed down but record investments came in. Industry experts believe that demand will stabilise as sales are likely to be lower compared to 2023.

Mahindra Lifespace to raise Rs 1,500 cr via rights issue to cut debt, grow

Mahindra Lifespaces

Mahindra Lifespace bags Rs 950 cr redevelopment project in Mumbai

 
It recently partnered with Livingstone Infra for one more cluster redevelopment project in Mumbai's Mahalaxmi, with a GDV of Rs 1,650 crore.
 
Vimalendra Singh, chief business officer – residential, Mahindra Lifespace Developers, said, “This project is a testament to the trust that customers have placed in Mahindra Lifespaces. They value our proven track record of delivering high-quality living spaces and our commitment to transparency."
 
Earlier, the company’s loss for the third quarter of the financial year 2024–25 (Q3 FY25) widened to Rs 22.5 crore against a loss of Rs 14 crore in Q2 FY25 and a profit of Rs 50 crore in Q3 FY24. The company's pre-sales for the quarter stood at Rs 334 crore, down by 24.61 per cent year-on-year.

More From This Section

G20 Nataraja Statue At Bharat Mandapam

Second edition of Startup Mahakumbh kicks off on April 3 in New Delhi

consumer goods, FMCG

FMCG demand remained unchanged in Q4 as urban weakness persists: Nomura

Ports, Shipping, Waterways

JNPA sees 13.55% rise in container traffic, handles 730K TEUs in FY25

PremiumCampa Cola

Campa sees double-digit growth in UP, West Bengal soft drink market

Premiumcoal mines

Comfortable coal stocks even after monsoon, says Union coal secretary

Topics : Mahindra Lifespace Developers Mahindra Lifespace Mumbai Real Estate Residential projects

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 02 2025 | 8:47 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold and Silver Price TodayWaqf Amendment Bill LIVEDonald Trump Liberation Day Tariffs News LIVELatest News LIVENIOS Ticket OutIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon