Mahindra & Mahindra unveils latest XUV 9e and BE 6e electric SUVs

The company claims a real-world range of over 500 km on a single charge for the 79 kWh battery pack, which supports fast DC charging of up to 175 kW

Shine Jacob
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 26 2024 | 9:52 PM IST

Mahindra & Mahindra launched its latest electric SUVs, the XUV 9e and BE 6e, at the Mahindra Research Valley in Chengalpattu on Tuesday. These vehicles are built on the company's unique INGLO platform, marking its entry into "born-electric" architecture.
 
The company claims a real-world range of over 500 km on a single charge for the 79 kWh battery pack, which supports fast DC charging of up to 175 kW. This allows the lithium iron phosphate battery to charge from 20 per cent to 80 per cent in just 20 minutes.
 
While the XUV 9e has a length of around 4,789 mm, the BE 6e measures 4,371 mm. The company also introduced the Mahindra Artificial Intelligence Architecture (MAIA), which it referred to as "software on wheels" (SOW). In addition to driver assistance, MAIA offers features like HD streaming on multiple displays, connected car technology, and an enhanced audio system.
 
 
Both vehicles are reportedly powered by a compact three-in-one powertrain comprising motors that deliver 210 kW (282 bhp) and 380 Nm of peak torque. As a result, the BE 6e can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in 6.7 seconds, while the XUV 9e achieves it in around 6.8 seconds.
 

First Published: Nov 26 2024 | 9:52 PM IST

